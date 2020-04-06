Businesses are in lockdown mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Large companies and small businesses alike have had to adjust, whether it be implementing curbside pickup and delivery systems, mandating that employees work from home or just outright shutting down until restrictions are lifted. Regardless, it appears that just about every business is having to stretch their coffers to make it through.
In Le Center, the Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board met on Thursday, April 2 to develop relief loans of up to $10,000 for local businesses struggling due to COVID-19. The proposal is expected to be brought to the Le Center City Council at its meeting on Wednesday, April 15.
The proposed assistance loan would be eligible to licensed businesses within Le Center that could demonstrate hardship. The loan would cover up to two months of a business’ expenses capped at $10,000. Applicants would be required to prove their monthly expenses, including rent, payroll, mortgage, utilities and other costs through a tax return and/or other financial statements, such as bank statements, rent and mortgage payments and utility bills.
Recipients of the loan would pay 0% interest on the loan during the first year, and 2% interest starting on year two. Businesses would have to make their first payment within 13 months and would have to pay off the loan in its entirety in five years.
“This wouldn’t necessarily be for businesses that are closed,” said EDA board member Greg Traxler. “It would be for those who have experienced a downturn.”
Traxler brought the proposal to the EDA because he wanted to give businesses in Le Center a streamlined way to receive relief. He worried that other loans available, such as the United States Small Business Administration’s (SBA) loan programs would be difficult to apply for or had too many conditions attached.
“This very well may be the only money these people get,” said Traxler. “With the SBA loan, it’s going to be kind of difficult to put together. It’s possible, but they’re certainly making it hard. I just thought this would be a good way to get money to these people.”
With uncertainty over how long coronavirus-related restrictions will apply, Traxler speculated that the crisis could last two months or even longer. For many businesses, that could lead to a loss in income, while expenses remain high.
“If you had to shut down your business for two months you would have no income coming in and technically, whatever your business, you’re going to have some sort of expenses,” said Traxler. “You’re going to have to pay yourself, and you’re going to have to pay your rent payments and your utilities even if you shut the thing down.”
The funds for the loans would come from the EDA’s fund balance of $554,327, which can only go to business-related expenses. The city would not be able to use the money to develop a loan for families or household expenses.
In designing the loan, the EDA sought to develop the loan with as little red tape as possible. Mayor Josh Frederickson acknowledged that some of the loans would not be paid back, but that it was a risk the city would take.
“Take a look at the tornado fund, for example,” said Frederickson. “For everyone that did take advantage of the tornado fund, all but one entity paid it back, so I think we have to do this in good faith.”