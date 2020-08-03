A Le Sueur County decision to reject two solar gardens planned for construction near Waterville was overturned by the Minnesota State Court of Appeals.
On Monday, the court released a ruling siding with USS Water Town Solar LLC and USS Water City Solar LLC, two subsidiaries of the US Solar Corporation. The two energy companies had each applied to construct and operate a one-megawatt solar garden in Waterville Township. Each garden was planned to cover a 10-acre parcel southwest of the city of Waterville.
The energy companies submitted conditional use permits to the county last year on Jan. 14, 2019, but soon ran into opposition from local residents and the city of Waterville. The Planning and Zoning Commission held public hearings in Feb. 14 and May 9 where several residents raised concerns that the solar garden would take away land for farming, lower property values and be an eyesore. The city of Waterville said that the garden would block future residential development and growth for the city.
Under recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Le Sueur County Commissioners voted to deny Water Town Solar and Water City Solar’s permit applications on May 28, 2019. However, the appeals court ruled that the county had acted too late to deny the applications.
State statute allows counties up to 120 days to deny permits and other requests related to zoning (an original 60-day period and an additional 60-day extension when needed). If a county fails to do that, the permit is approved automatically.
The companies argued, and the court agreed, that the county would have needed to deny the permit by May 14, 120 days after the companies submitted their written applications.
The county contended that Water Town Solar and Water City Solar’s applications were not complete until Feb. 6, so the county had until June 6 to reject the solar gardens. Initial applications mistakenly measured the setback from the roadway center line, instead of the edge of the right of way and one had drawn a driveway as a dead end rather than a turnaround. The companies submitted their updated site plans on Feb. 6.
However, the court concluded that these mistakes did not make the applications incomplete, because the Le Sueur County ordinance does not state that site plans inconsistent with zoning regulations make an application incomplete.
The court also wrote that even if the applications were incomplete, the county treated them as if they were complete. The county’s internal processing designated the applications as “complete,” the court documents noted, and that information was publicly available.
The county also informed the companies in an email that the 60-day review deadline would be extended on March 15, 60 days after the applications were filed in January. The county argued that this was a clerical error, but the court stated that this email did not fit the definition since “a clerical error is one that is apparent on its face and easily corrected.”
“The county designated the Jan. 14, 2019 applications as completed,” the court documents said. “It notified the companies in unambiguous terms that the 60-day extensions would begin on March 15, 2019. And at no point during the additional 60 days did the county ever communicate or attempt to correct the supposed clerical error.”
Under the courts ruling, the solar garden’s proposed by Water Town Solar and Water City Solar were automatically approved on May 14, 2019. Whether the county will attempt to contest this decision is still unknown.
“Our legal council is reviewing the ruling,” said County Administrator Darrell Pettis. “We have not determined if we will take any additional steps at this time.”
The Le Sueur County News attempted to reach the solar companies to ask about project plans, but requests for comment were not returned before the publishing of this article.