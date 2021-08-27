A woman was arrested in Cleveland after allegedly attacking another person involved in a car accident with a crowbar.
Megan Elizabeth Schultz, 36, of Mankato, was charged with felony second degree assault, misdemeanor driving after revocation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
Le Sueur County law enforcement were dispatched to Broadway Street in Cleveland after receiving a call that multiple people were in a major dispute on the corner of Sixth Street, following a car accident. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the scene to find two vehicles facing south, one facing north, and eight people walking around yelling at each other.
Police said they learned that Schultz was driving a black Lincoln Navigator involved in the accident and that she was driving after her license was revoked. Schultz reportedly said she was driving to pick up friends in Cleveland.
A witness at the scene told police that Schultz was swinging around a crowbar approximately 2 feet long. The victim told police that Schultz struck them in the face with a crowbar and police said they observed bruising near the victim’s mouth and a red mark on the left side of their face.
Another witness told police that the victim was upset from the collision and Schultz exited her vehicle to argue with them. She allegedly attempted to get into the victim’s car with a crowbar in hand. When the victim exited the truck, the witness observed them holding their face saying they were just hit by Schultz.