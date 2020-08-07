Radermacher’s Fresh Market, Le Center and Faribault Foods, Inc. are two of 18 companies statewide to be recognized for their exceptional efforts to end hunger in their communities through the annual Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA) Bag Hunger Campaign.
“It was exciting to see these partnerships develop and everyone’s hard work on the Bag Hunger Campaign make a positive difference for Minnesota families in need,” said Jamie Pfuhl, President of the MGA. “I applaud Radermacher’s Fresh Market, Le Center and Faribault Foods, Inc. on their successes and innovative partnership in this campaign. All of our participants did a great job raising awareness on a community level and rallying consumers behind this important cause.”
The campaign was coordinated by the MGA and included 250 MGA retail members, 10 vendor partners, and community food banks and food shelves across the state. The MGA’s hunger programs have provided over 39 million meals to Minnesota families in need since 2008.
Allison O'Toole, of Second Harvest Heartland, said the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy created a surge of hunger in Minnesota.
“More than ever, Second Harvest Heartland and partner hunger relief organizations depend on the support of their communities to keep up with demand," said O'Toole. "Minnesota’s grocers, vendors, and their customers have proven that together, we can succeed in the fight to end hunger.”
Participating stores and vendor locations offered multiple opportunities for consumers to contribute to the campaign. Many retailers encouraged customers to donate grocery items in-store or round up their purchase totals at the register, contributing the price difference to feed local families. Others prominently displayed the names of customers who donated money on grocery list icons. All food and monetary contributions collected were distributed to a variety of local food shelves, banks, and support organizations across the state.
Radermacher’s Fresh Market, Le Center and Faribault Foods, Inc. received the Silver Plate Award for Best Creative Partnerships. This award is presented to the companies who maximized in-store promotions while engaging consumers to end hunger. They worked together to create a large in-store display in the front of the store — matching can for can.
As winners, each company received $1,000 to donate to a food charity of their choice.
On behalf of Radermacher’s Fresh Market, Le Center a virtual donation was made to the Le Center Food Shelf. Customarily, this contribution is made during an in-person presentation. This change in format was used to respect the industry best practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Radermacher's Fresh Market in partnership with the MN Grocers Association is excited to donate $1,000 to the Le Center Food Shelf. This donation is made possible by the creativity and hard work of the entire Le Center store team, our MN vendor partners, and the MGA Bag Hunger campaign,” said Colleen Huss, Store Manager. “At this time of unprecedented need within our community, we would like to thank our customers for their generous support of our store and the MGA for continuing to advocate for our industry and all the customers it serves throughout the state.”
Le Center Food Shelf Director Sharon Traxler explains today's economy has put many Minnesota families in a position that is forcing them to make tough choices and seek help.
“More than ever, food charities depend on the support of their communities to keep up with demand," said Traxler. "Minnesota’s grocers, vendors and their customers have proven that together, we can succeed in the fight to end hunger.”
On behalf of Faribault Foods, Inc., a virtual donation was made to Second Harvest Heartland.
Added Faribault Foods Customer Marketing Manager Amy Schisler, "We are excited to be able to donate $1000 to help Second Harvest Heartland and our local food banks. Thank you to the Bag Hunger Campaign, our retail partners, and customers who joined together to help end hunger in our community through awareness and generous contributions."