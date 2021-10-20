A new principal will soon be leading both Park and Hilltop Elementary Schools.
At a special School Board meeting Monday, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board voted to accept the resignation of longtime Park and Hilltop Principal Christine McDonald.
McDonald has served as a principal in the Le Sueur-Henderson School District for 10 years. She led Hilltop Elementary as the building’s principal and curriculum director before accepting the principal position at Park Elementary in 2017. When former Hilltop Elementary Principal Amanda Feterl left the district this summer, McDonald assumed administrative duties for both Elementary Schools.
In her resignation letter, McDonald announced that Friday, Oct. 29, would be her last day with Le Sueur-Henderson.
“I want to personally thank the Le Sueur-Henderson School District for the opportunities of growth and support throughout my 10 school years,” wrote McDonald. “The Le Sueur-Henderson School District and its communities have created an excellent environment for our students to learn and grow. Please know that I will work earnestly to ensure a smooth transition for students and staff of LS-H.”
Upon accepting her resignation, the School Board voted to offer the Park and Hilltop Principal interim position to Darren Kern of Battle Lake Public Schools. Kern is a superintendent and K-6 principal at the Battle Lake School District.
“We were able to find somebody that is very experienced,” said LS-H Superintendent Jim Wagner. “He, right now, is a school superintendent/elementary school principal and he wants to go back to being an elementary school principal without the superintendent part of the job.”
Wagner said the district had around 12 to 13 candidates apply for the position and accepted four for interviews. Kern stood out among the candidates for his elementary and superintendent experience, as well as his history in special education.
“A lot of [the candidates] had good experience,” said Wagner. “I was surprised by the pool that we had.”
Prior to working at Battle Lake, Kern served as Director of Special Education for Intermediate District 287 in Plymouth as well as an elementary school principal for Somerset and Director of Pupil Services.
His education includes a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Bethel University, a master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of St. Thomas and a bachelor’s in business management and education from Concordia University.
Park and Hilltop’s administrative changeover comes at a time of new leadership in all areas of the district. Superintendent Wagner began his tenure with Le Sueur-Henderson this summer, replacing outgoing Superintendent Marlene Johnson. Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School Principal Brian Thorstad joined the district in 2019 and, at the time of his hiring, was the secondary school’s third principal in two years.
Wagner and School Board Chair Brigid Tuck expressed confidence in the new hire and said they would not be accepting McDonald’s resignation if they believed it would set back the student body.
“In this case, we have a qualified candidate,” said Tuck. “Most of our staff know that if we can’t find someone to replace them without a negative impact on students, we won’t let them out of the contract.”
Tuck added that the position offered is an interim role, allowing the district to keep their options open if they are unsatisfied.