Le Sueur County Public Health now has vaccine available to administer to individuals age 65 years and older. Le Sueur County residents 65 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated, but the county needs contact information in order to schedule appointments.
The most efficient way to sign up is online, but if someone doesn’t have access to technology or email (and they don’t have someone that can help them sign up), they can call Public Health at 507-357-8246 and leave a message on option 1. Once they are signed up, Public Health will send an email to schedule an appointment when vaccine is available. If there isn’t an email available, Public Health will be calling these individuals to schedule an appointment. Make sure to check the spam/junk folder when watching for the scheduling email, as participants are finding that it sometimes ends up there.
The link to this sign up form is on Public Health’s Facebook and Instagram pages. It is also posted on the county website’s COVID-19 page at co.le-sueur.mn.us/607/COVID-19-Vaccination-Information — open the first link titled "Le Sueur County Vaccine Survey for Residents age 65 and older."
This is the direct link to the form https://forms.gle/apMKvGaUZH8Bo6zt5. The county encourage individuals 65 and over to sign up for this list even if they have already signed up through the Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector tool. This form creates a list specific to Le Sueur County that Public Health will use to schedule vaccine appointments.