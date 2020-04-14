Aiming to develop the city of Le Sueur, the Planning Commission is recommending an amendment to the city’s master plan which redefines land use in the city and prioritizes how the city will grow in the future.
Currently, land in Le Sueur is divided into four distinct categories in the Comprehensive Master Plan: Live, Work, Prosper and Conserve. In areas of the city that have been designated Live, land is reserved for housing, churches, schools and parks. Work includes land that can be used from all kinds of businesses, from retail to heavy industrial. Prosper designates the downtown area, and Conserve includes the city’s rural and natural areas.
City staff and officials, in prior years, used these categories to plan land development in the city and approve the construction of housing and commercial buildings. However, Le Sueur Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio felt that the categories were too broad to serve the city’s needs.
“When we put these in order, a few years ago, we had an application come in and it was in an area called Live, and it almost felt, I don’t want to say wishy-washy, but it felt that didn’t give us the guidance that we needed to make really good decisions on what does that mean,” said DiMaggio.
DiMaggio believed that more specific categories would better guide the city and also better inform residents and business owners about what could and could not be built on and around their property. The changes were recommended during a virtual planning commission meeting, in light of COVID-19. Before the commission voted on the recommendation, a public hearing was held, but no private residents attended.
The City Council will still need to approve the new zoning designations before they can go into effect.
Under the recommended designations, Live would be split up into three separate land use categories: Low Density Residential, Medium Density Residential and High Density Residential. In Low Density Residential areas, which encompass most of Le Sueur’s neighborhoods, residential uses would be restricted to single-family homes at 4 units per acre or less. Medium Density Residential includes neighborhoods, like Plum Run and Canterbury Circle, and is intended for small lot single-family, two-family and townhome residential developments at 4-10 units per acre. Apartments, townhomes and senior housing could be developed in High Density Residential Land Use areas with 10-30 units per acre.
The new recommendations also split up land reserved for businesses. Land for commercial use, such as car dealerships and gas stations, light industrial use and industrial use would each be three separate categories. Commercial land use is reserved for businesses that are either auto-oriented or provide regional services, while light industrial, in contrast to industrial, is reserved for industrial businesses that do not require heavy levels of truck traffic, exterior storage and emissions.
In the downtown area, land use is split into a downtown core and a downtown periphery. The downtown core runs adjacent to Main Street and is reserved for commerce along with residencies on the second floor of businesses. In the downtown periphery, located just outside of Main Street, commercial buildings, as well as high density residential buildings, such as multi-family homes and apartment complexes, may be built.
The Conserve Land Use area would be changed to Rural Land Use and encompass wildlife and places without city services, like water and sewer. In addition, an Institutional Land Use category would designate areas for schools and other municipal buildings.
These designations came alongside a plan for how land on the outskirts of Le Sueur could be used to grow the city over the next 50 years. Staff identified five major focus areas that Le Sueur’s economic development could be centered around.
Hwy. 169 North of Le Sueur is believed to be a prime spot for industrial operations and commuter businesses, like hotels and gas stations, as a route to the Twin Cities. To the south of Le Sueur, the city hopes to develop a South Commerce Area, focused on light industrial businesses with unattractive storage areas being shielded from view.
In the North Downtown area, the city envisions redevelopment and expansion to improve truck circulation and small industrial businesses with retail, such as the Le Sueur Cheese Company or microbreweries. An innovation district could be developed as an extension of the North Downtown with a focus on unique and innovative businesses, as well as housing and recreation. Le Sueur’s downtown would integrate commerce with medium and high density housing and regional trails.
How Le Sueur will develop over the next 50 years is, of course, still unknown, but City Administrator Jasper Kruggel said that the plans the Planning Commission makes for land use today will inform the city on how and where to develop transportation and utility infrastructure to allow those plans to one day become reality.
“This is the first step that we need to create the transportation and utility plan, which is a council goal,” said Jasper Kruggel. “We need to have a future land use and a priority growth area, so that we can effectively figure out what utilities, what size utilities we need to have in the city. This is a piece of that goal to be able to figure this out.”