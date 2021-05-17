Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy was ready to retire in 2020 after 40 years of service. Then a global pandemic hit locally, and she stayed on to combat one more challenge, perhaps the greatest of her career.
A year in, case rates are falling, restrictions are loosening, and the director is finally able to move on.
On May 28, Shaughnessy will leave the role she’s held since 2004 and hand the reins over to five-year emergency preparedness coordinator for Le Sueur and Waseca counties Megan Kirby. Kirby holds a master's degree in Public Health and has also served as the county’s SHIP (Statewide Health Improvement Partnership) coordinator.
“I am familiar with how the county works and how the health department works, and I am excited for this opportunity to expand my public health knowledge a little further,” said Kirby.
Kirby said that she’s always wanted a leadership role in public health, especially a position in a community she’s already working in. Working with other people is her favorite part of public health, and as the incoming director, she’s looking forward to building connections with staff and the public.
"I just like the fact that we’re a community service to help the community,” said Kirby. “Taking over during COVID right now is a challenge, but I just like being able to know the community members and helping those within our community.”
Despite having to confront the pandemic as she steps into the role of director, Kirby said she felt prepared due to her experience as emergency preparedness coordinator.
“I’m ready for the challenge,” said Kirby. “I feel like being the public health preparedness coordinator for the past five and a half years has really prepared me for this situation. So I’m excited, I think it should be a very smooth transition and I’ve been doing this work for the past five and a half years.”
Before Kirby takes over at the end of the month, Shaughnessy is helping her settle in. The public health director had full faith that Kirby was ready for the position.
“I have all the confidence in the world in Megan,” said Shaughnessy. “We relied on her a lot and she had a big role to play in response to this event.”
For more than 40 years, Shaughnessy has been serving the health care needs of Le Sueur County. She spent one year at a hospital before joining public health as a nurse. The department was much smaller than it is today, so Shaughnessy and other staff members worked as generalists covering everything from home health care to baby visits. As the department specialized, Shaughnessy spent many years in home health care before rising to director in 2004.
Her long tenure with public health wasn’t planned, but Shaughnessy said she fell in love with the work soon after joining. Unlike a hospital, Shaughnessy said public health gave her the opportunity to affect change in the larger community.
“Public health really gives you an opportunity to make a difference and not just with an individual,” said Shaughnessy. “Public health works with individuals, families, communities and health systems so there really is a wider opportunity to make a difference in your community.”
Before COVID-19, Shaughnessy said her greatest challenge as Public Health Director was confronting a different pandemic: H1N1. The flu strain broke out in the US in 2009, infecting roughly 60 million Americans and killing 12,000.
Shaughnessy said one of the highlights of her career was setting up an antiviral clinic in just one day. Before vaccines were available, Le Sueur County worked with a physician, nurse practitioner, pharmacist and hospitals in Le Sueur and New Prague to set up an antiviral clinic at Seneca, Montgomery. Those who felt sick could come to the clinic, get diagnosed and receive a prescription for antiviral medication.
“We put that together in a day,” said Shaughnessy. “We talked about it in the morning and in the afternoon, we stood that up and went through well over 100 people. That was probably the highlight, and that’s just an example of the partnerships and the relationships. We didn’t do that alone.”
But Minnesota was hit with an even larger pandemic just as Shaughnessy was planning to retire. Shaughnessy set the date for her 40th anniversary at Le Sueur County in September of 2020. But as the coronavirus raged on, the public health director put her retirement on hold.
“I was looking at that and kind of planning that, but then thought I really can’t leave in the middle of a pandemic,” said Shaughnessy. “It just would not be fair to a new director to do that. And again, it was the challenge of a career.”
It wasn't just responding to the pandemic that was difficult. In-between tracking COVID cases, discussing safety measures with business leaders, schools and local governments and setting up vaccine clinics, the public health department had to fulfill all of their regular duties.
“The regular public health work continued,” said Shaughnessy. “We have a home care program. Those home care nurses have never stopped making visits. Our WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program got a waiver so they don’t need to do face to face, but they continue to serve those clients.”
“What I found and appreciated was the resilience of the staff,” said Shaughnessy. “This has been hard. It’s been long hours, it’s been stressful for staff, but they have just risen to the occasion and they don’t hesitate to put in extra hours.”
Though retirement is a little more than a week away, her seven day a week schedule during the pandemic has given Shaughnessy little time to think about it.
“It’s been so busy I have not had a chance to really think about it,” said Shaughnessy. “But I just want to relax some.”