A Le Center woman is accused of stealing a Florida resident’s identity for five years to find employment.
Maria Estela Cortes, 54, was charged with felony counts of identity theft and aggravated forgery for the alleged crime.
According to a criminal complaint, Le Center police received a call from a Florida woman on Aug. 2 claiming that someone had stolen her information and used her maiden name and social security number to obtain employment at a Le Center business.
The victim told police she had never worked or lived in Le Center and that her daughter’s food assistance benefits were reduced and her unemployment benefits were put on hold because of the fraud.
Police said they confirmed with the employer that someone under the name of the Florida woman had worked at the facility for five years. Through a subpoena, police learned the employee began working at the business in October 2016. After police showed the victim’s driver’s license photo, the company's human resources department reportedly said their employee looked nothing like the woman in the photo.
Through the use of a translator, police spoke with the employee, who allegedly confirmed that her real name was Maria Cortes. According to the complaint, Cortes told police the social security card was a gift, so she could obtain employment in the U.S. after fleeing Mexico because of criminal activities. However, Cortes allegedly said she couldn’t recall who gave it to her.
Police were unable to confirm Cortes’ identity as there were no records backing her claim. According to the complaint, a fax from U.S. Immigration indicated Cortes’ name may be Maria Cortez-Meja.
Law enforcement believed that Cortes’ alleged use of the social security card for over five years incurred a loss of more than $5,000 for the victim.