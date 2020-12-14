Six Titan football players had their accomplishments recognized via the South Central District Football Awards. Mason O’Malley, Riley O’Malley, Kayden Factor and Brody Rud made the all-district team and Matthew Rabenberg and Mason Vosejpka received honorable mentions for their efforts this season.
Mason O’Malley is a senior who served as the Titans’ running back and linebacker this season. O’Malley was a leader among the Titans on both offense and defense. Over six games, O’Malley carried the ball 83 times for 464 rushing yards, making up more than half the team’s 900 rushing yards this season and contributing seven touchdowns. O’Malley also led the team in tackles, contributing a total 58 between 33 solo and 25 assisted tackles.
For his high-level play, Mason O’Malley wasn’t just placed on the all-district team, he was also one of five players to be recognized by coaches as player of the year.
“Mason was our workhorse on offense, leading us in carries, yards, and touchdowns,” said Coach Matt Collins. “He was also our leading tackler on defense and has been for the past three seasons. He finished his career second all-time in TCU history in total tackles. Mason plays the game fast and very physical. His play energizes the team and sideline and created a lot of momentum for us this season.”
Senior Riley O’Malley served as the team’s fullback and defensive end. O’Malley was one of the team’s top tacklers earning a total 27 tackles between 16 solos, 11 assists and four sacks over six games. His work as a defender also earned him the title of district defensive lineman of the year, one of five players to receive the honor.
“Riley was a force this year on the defensive side of the ball,” said Collins. “As the fullback/ tight end Riley also created running lanes for us on the offensive side of the ball. Riley was a player opponents had to game plan for because he is fast, very strong, and has long arms. He has worked extremely hard over his career and it paid off as he was recognized as the district defensive lineman of the year.”
Senior runningback and linebacker Kayden Factor made the all-district team thanks to his rushing and tackling record. Factor traveled 90 yards over 27 carries, earning an average 15 yards per game this season. On defense, Factor contributed 29 tackles including 16 solos, 13 assists and one sack.
“Kayden was our third-leading rusher and third-leading tackler,” said Collins. “Kayden has battled through some injuries in his career but Kayden has been an extremely consistent player for us. He anchored the strongside outside linebacker position for us and had a great career as a running back as well.”
Senior offensive lineman and defensive end Brody Rud earned his place on the all-district team with his work as a defender. Rud contributed 10 tackles over four games including two solos and eight assists.
“Brody was our only returning offensive lineman with significant varsity experience this year,” said Collins. “Brody was always rock-solid and consistent on both sides of the ball. He anchored our interior defensive line until injuries caused him to move outside to defensive end, where he stepped in and did a great job.”
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Matthew Rabenberg earned an honorable mention as one of the team’s top receivers. With 95 yards over 11 receptions, Rabenberg had the second highest number of yards to his name on the team with an average 15 yards per game and one receiving touchdown.
“Matt has done a great job for us throughout his career as a safety and wide receiver,” said Collins. “He led us this year in receptions, was second in interceptions, and also was a dynamic returner on special teams- which included a school-record 80-yard punt return for a touchdown against L-SH.”
Sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Mason Vosejpka was the only Titan not in the senior class to receive district honors. Earning an honorable mention, Vosejpka contributed eight tackles to the team over three games including two solos and eight assists.
“Mason is just a sophomore but made a big splash in the district this year with great physical play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” said Collins. “He created big running holes for us and was a big part of our rushing defense this year that allowed only 76 yards per game.”
In addition to individual awards, the Titans football team earned the Gold Team Academic All-State award with a collective GPA of 3.38.