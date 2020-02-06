Those looking for an overnight snack or to do a bit of late grocery shopping in St. Peter might be disappointed, as Hy-Vee announced that its grocery stores will no longer be open 24 hours a day beginning Monday, Feb. 10.
It was recently announced that the upcoming Hy-Vee store in St. Peter, displacing the old Hometown Shopko store on the north end, is slated to begin construction in early spring. Senior Vice President of Communications Tina Potthoff confirmed that St. Peter will not be open 24/7, although it will still be open seven days per week, and the exact hours are not yet determined.
“We’ve always had stores that were not 24/7, so we’re sampling moving all our locations to that model,” said Tina Potthoff, the senior vice president of communications with Hy-Vee. “We will still be open all seven days a week, just not 24 hours.”
She added, "As time gets closer to opening date (in St. Peter), we will be sure to let the community know the exact schedule."
New hours
The new hours of operation for Hy-Vee in both Mankato stores will be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.; it'll be the same for several stores in the area. However, a few, including Fairmont, Marshall and Worthington, will be open until midnight. All three of those cities are similar in size to St. Peter.
Potthoff stated that move primarily has to do with changes in consumer behaviors, stating that it is not unique to Hy-Vee to move away from 24 hour operations. In St. Peter, Family Fresh is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.; the St. Peter Food Co-op is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Kwik Trip is open 24 hours.
“A majority of shopping is done during the morning, day, or evening hours,” she explained. “We are simply repositioning our people to help better meet those customers’ needs during those times.”
Potthoff also emphasized that no jobs will be lost due to the transition in schedule. She said that late night workers who were aiding customers will simply be moved to another shift during the day, while stocking and inventory will still be done during the early mornings of the day while the store is closed.
“We will make sure that the store is ready by the time 5 a.m. comes around,” she said.
Despite some speculations that the change in Hy-Vee’s operation hours could be a result of minimum wage or tax increases, Potthoff said that's not the case.
“It’s interesting to me, because we operate in eight states,” Potthoff said. “This is not specific to one state’s minimum wage or one state’s taxes; it’s how to best serve our customers and taking a look at foot traffic. This decision was made across the board.”
Coming to St. Peter
When Hy-Vee first announced it would replace the old Shopko Hometown store on the north side of St. Peter, the opening was tentatively set for 2020. That has since been updated, and in an email to the Herald Jan. 27, Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said construction is now slated to begin in late spring/early winter.
“We don’t have any additional details at this time,” Gayman said.
A Hy-Vee drive-thru pharmacy is already available on the south side of the old Shopko building. In October, the company announced it was also bringing in the grocery store.
The grocery store is expected to come with food service, offering lunch and grab-and-go items, like pizza and Chinese food. It will also have a flower shop area, deli and bakery. Potthoff said in October that the the company is considering options for a coffee shop at the location but has no definite plans to do so.
The footprint will be smaller than the two stores in Mankato, and Potthoff said the company has no immediate plans for expanding the building. The St. Peter Shopko building is about 36,000 square feet; the uptown Mankato store, first opened in 1997, is about 68,500 square feet.
Shopko announced store closures, including its St. Peter location, in 2018. In early 2019, Hy-Vee announced it would be using part of the old Shopko building in St. Peter for a pharmacy. It had not previously announced plans to bring in the grocery store.