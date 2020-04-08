As COVID-19 cases continue to jump in Minnesota, the Cleveland City Council has taken preventative measures to slow the spread of the virus.
On Monday, April 6, the council declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus. The emergency declaration grants the city the ability to hold future emergency meetings without city staff or the public at city hall, execute emergency agreements and contracts and to take other actions necessary or convenient to protect public health. The declaration will last until either Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency declaration expires or until further action is taken by the Cleveland City Council.
“What this allows us to do is if there are things in the future where we have to do something, it gives us a little more latitude to purchase things or whatever,” said Cleveland Mayor Don McCabe. “Plus we can get reimbursements possibly in the future if there’s money from the state or the fed.”
“It was recommended by the League of Minnesota Cities for individual cities to declare their own local emergency,” added City Administrator Dan Evans.
In light of the impacts of the coronavirus, the city of Cleveland has elected to waive late fees on utility billing and to halt water shut offs. Residents who were due to have their water shut down shortly after the governor’s peacetime emergency declaration were instead sent notices in the mail that their water was scheduled to be shut off. Residents will still be expected to pay their bills, but if necessary, the city will set up payment plans with individuals to help them pay.
“In some of the other cases in the past, before COVID-19, you would work out a payment plan with somebody, especially if they came in the office,” said Evans. “My goal would be to do something very similar. Keep on top of people and try to get the money in, but obviously if someone is in the service industry or something like that and they don’t have money to pay the bills, just be more lenient with those folks.”
The city is also postponing Cherry Creek Days, an annual summer festival featuring events like a classic car roll-in, fun run, bean bag tournament and parade. While the event is postponed for now, planning for the event has been suspended and Evans reported that the city won’t be able to enter into any contracts with entertainment for the time being. Given the circumstances, Evans and McCabe agreed that the event would likely be canceled.
“We'll likely have to cancel everything,” said McCabe. ”But we can just postpone it for now and not enter into any contracts. Things aren't planned, so it's hard to say, but things may change in two months.”
The city-sponsored garage sales scheduled for May 1-2 have been canceled. However, the citywide Cleanup Day on May 9 is still on.
Also being postponed are future city board meetings. Cleveland City Council meetings are to continue as usual, either in person or virtually, but EDA meetings and Planning and Zoning meetings have been pushed off until May.
“There's absolutely nothing urgent that needs to get done right away,” said Evans. “The council determined to delay them until at least May 4, which is the next council meeting, and then determine if we want to delay more or see where we're at.”