With flooding on the rise, the city of Henderson is looking to the state for help.
On Tuesday, Oct. 22, city and Sibley County officials invited the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee to share their concerns. Seven of the 18 members of the committee came to a community meeting before the public at Roadhaus in Henderson, including Capital Investment Chair Sen. David Senjem, R-Rochester, Sen. Gary Dahms, R-Redwood Falls, Sen. David J. Tomassoni, DFL-Redwood Falls, Sen. Bill Ingrebrigston, R-Alexandria, Sen. Jerry Relph, R-St. Cloud, Sen. Charles W. Wiger, R-Maplewood, and Vice Chair Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, who represents the Henderson area.
More than 50 people were packed into the audience to listen and cheer on local leaders.
Currently, the committee is preparing to draft a bonding bill that will be used to fund infrastructure projects in the state. The state has received over 400 funding requests amounting to a total $5 billion. The committee will pay for only a fraction of the requests received with the bonding bill, so the senators have taken three-day tours across the state to identify significant projects in need of funding.
“We do try to look at as many [requests] as we can and certainly those that we regard as more significant and need to be seen to be understood, and this is apparently one of them judging by the crowd we have today,” said Sen. Senjem.
Requests
With flooding becoming a more and more common occurrence, city and county officials have requested state aid to raise Hwy. 93 and County Road 6. This year was a particularly bad year for Henderson, with flooding having shut down Hwy. 93 for 62 days. The rising waters have held up emergency access to Henderson, cut into time for school days and upended city events like the classic car roll-in.
“Since 2010, from my recollection, County Road 6 and Hwy. 93 have flooded in 2010, 2012 two times, 2014, 2016, 2018 and now in 2019,” said Sibley County Public Works Director Tim Becker. “I’ve seen FEMA more than I’ve seen my wife.”
Sen. Newman introduced the Committee to the public and spoke in favor of raising the roads surrounding Henderson to mitigate flooding.
“Water drains into the Minnesota River faster now than it has ever drained before and that is why, in my opinion, why you’re seeing recurring floods that affect the city,” said Sen. Newman. “There is no city that can survive, no business can survive when they are shut down for 30 and 40 and 50 days a year. They simply can’t survive. So as a result, I think we have to do something to help this city survive, and the only way we can do that is to provide egress and egress, even when the Minnesota River floods. I truly believe that these are a couple projects that we can take on and handle, and I think that we can do this without raising gas taxes and without raising tab fees and without making people pay more for the services they have a right to expect.”
Henderson Mayor Paul Menne requested that the state use funds to help lift Hwy. 93 to reduce flooding, a project that would cost an estimated $14 million — it's the route recommended by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Using data from a 2015 flood mitigation feasibility study, Menne argued that the flooding is a serious risk to public safety. In the last 10 years, Menne noted that Hwy. 19, west of Henderson, has experienced two mudslides while other roads were flooded, which cut off access from emergency vehicles to the community.
“For myself, I had a little boy who got hurt and he required a helicopter,” said Menne.“If the helicopter can’t fly and you don’t have any access, you have no public safety for your residents. This is a big issue.”
Road closures have only lengthened in recent years. Data collected in 2014 found that the average road closure north, east and south of Henderson ranged between 20 and 25 days. In 2019, Hwy. 93 was closed for triple that amount of time and sat below more than 7 feet of water.
Menne requested that, of the roads needing repair, the state prioritize Hwy. 93 because it is the most cost effective to lift and would have the highest cost benefit. The proposal includes reconstruction of 3.4 miles of road and a replacement of Rush Creek Bridge.
In addition to the Hwy. 93 proposed lift, Sibley County Public Works Director Tim Becker pushed for County Road 6, north of Henderson, to be raised. The project would come at an estimated cost of $16 million and would include 4.3 miles of reconstructed roadway. The construction would be designed to permanently mitigate flooding for at least 100 years.
Funding legislation for County Road 6 has already been introduced to the State House of Representatives, said Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, who represents Henderson in District 18B. Gruenhagen indicated that he would likely draft and introduce a funding bill for Hwy. 93 at the beginning of the upcoming legislative session in February 2020. However, Gruenhagen warned that only one of the roads is likely to get state funds.
“We haven’t drafted anything for 2019,” said Rep. Gruenhagen. “But realistically, you do have to choose, because, from a realistic standpoint, you’ll probably get one or the other.”
Hwy. 19, which is the best path if one wants to leave Henderson to go toward the Twin Cities, also continually floods, but the price to raise that road would be far higher with similar perceived benefit to the Hwy. 93 project.
Impact
Menne asserted that, in its current condition, Hwy. 93 was costing both the state and Henderson homeowners.
“When those three roads are flooded, there’s literally $93,000 a day in state cost collectively, and this is only from vehicle miles traveled and time,” said Menne. “This is not economic costs. This is not people’s home values being affected. A 10% drop in home value because everyone sees Henderson flood on the news is over $4 million in lost home value — people’s largest asset on their balance sheet.”
He continued, “We know from what we’ve heard from the US Army Corps of Engineers that we are going into a wet season. The water isn’t going to go less, it’s going to go more and it’s going to get here faster … We know it’s going to get worse.”
Menne emphasized Hwy. 93 was the best choice.
“By far, Hwy. 93 is the lowest cost and the highest cost benefit," he said.
Menne also detailed to the committee the struggles Hilltop Elementary and the Le Sueur-Henderson School District faced because of the flooding and invited Le Sueur-Henderson School Board Chair Brigid Tuck to speak.
“It has a huge impact on our district,” said Tuck. "We have all of our fourth and fifth graders over at Hilltop, so we have huge busing issues and trying to pick up kids back and forth. We did shorten our day by half an hour. Divide a half an hour shorter day by 40 or 50 days, and we were losing serious educational time. It’s not OK for us to be losing that much time … As you know, property taxes support us, we need a strong business community and we stand with the Henderson business community in terms of wanting some solutions to keep our businesses strong. It’s really important to us, as a district, and we feel really passionately about this.”