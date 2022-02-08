Out of 26 schools in Section 2A, only two districts ranked higher than Le Sueur-Henderson in the One Act Play Section tournament Saturday. Placing third out of six section finalists, the performance marked the Giants' highest-scoring performance in recent years.
Le Sueur-Henderson faced off against St. Clair, Madelia, Medford, Mountain Lake and Belle Plaine at United South Central High School following a second-place finish in the subsection tournament at Tri-City United Jan. 29. Their subsection rival Belle Plaine earned first place at both the section and subsection tournaments, earning the Tigers a spot at the state tournament.
The last time the Giants reached sections was in 2021, when they placed fifth among the six competing schools. The students performance this year was especially notable since they were paired with new directors, Mikhayla Clausen and Colin Schultz.
“It was absolutely stunning,” Clausen said on the team’s performance. “They left it all out on the stage, and that’s all we can ask for.”
It wasn’t an easy path to the section tournament, and neither was the script they were working with. This year’s selection, “The 146 Point Flame” by Matt Thompson, is a historical drama that follows the final moments of four women working for the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, as the facility is burned down by the historic 1911 fire that killed 123 women and girls and 23 men. It features heavy themes like grief, labor rights and confronting one’s impending demise.
Unlike in a typical high school show, the student actors couldn’t simply bounce off each other with dialogue. The monologue-heavy script of “The 146 Point Flame,” challenged students to memorize and perform lines of flowery prose to the audience.
The narrative also slips between the present day and flashbacks, exploring what the women’s lives were like before they were trapped in the burning building.
“This is a really hard show,” said Clausen. “It’s got dialogue and monologue and it's a pretty tough script. For them to rise to the difficulty of the show, they exceeded expectations. They all just blew me away on Saturday.”
In addition to their performances and subsections and sections, Le Sueur-Henderson’s show for the Minnesota River Conference earned the team a Star Performance award and cast members Aeriel Ingles and Gabby Davidson All-Conference honors for their duo performance as sisters Lena and Yetta.
Before heading to the section tournament, Clausen and the cast delivered one final performance at the high school for the public Feb. 3.
“It was a pretty good-sized crowd of family and supporters and it was another opportunity to practice before having to travel again,” said Clausen. “They had really good strong performances right at the end.”