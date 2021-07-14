The Le Center City Council convened on Tuesday with several new items on the docket, including the acceptance of $290,000 in stimulus dollars, a new franchise agreement with broadband provider Metronet and a preview of the Le Sueur County Fair next month.
Stimulus dollars
Under the American Rescue Plan Act passed by the federal government last month, $65 billion in recovery aid is being allocated to counties and cities across the nation, including the city of Le Center. City staff don’t have an exact number on how much Le Center will receive, but City Administrator Chris Collins has estimated the city will benefit from approximately $290,000 in federal funds.
Local governments have a longer leash in choosing when, where and how to spend this latest influx of cash compared to previous stimulus bills. Recovery funds may be spent not just COVID-19 response efforts, but also replacing lost revenue, stabilizing households and businesses and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The dollars may also be spent over a longer timespan. Cities have until 2024 to empty the cash flow, but won’t receive the whole sum immediately. The first half of the stimulus is expected to reach local governments later this year, while the second half will be delivered 12 months later. Recovery funding could be distributed to the city by the end of the month, but city staff are uncertain on the timeline.
Before determining how to spend the money, the City Council is waiting until the dollars are in city hands, said Collins. At this time, there has been little discussion on how the dollars may be used, but Collins believed infrastructure projects would be a priority for the council.
“We have time to think about it this time, but we know sewer infrastructure, water infrastructure and broadband infrastructure are probably going to be the three things at the top of our list. Probably in that order,” said Collins. “I know I have my sewer and water guys already making a list of infrastructure repairs we might need in the next few years.”
“Without having the money in hand, there’s no reason to talk about this,” Collins added. “We might have it by the end of the month, so we at least wanted to get that resolution passed.”
Metronet agreement
Last month, the city of Le Center approved a franchise agreement with local ISP Metronet to build a fiber optic network offering additional coverage to the city. Said fiber optic network will be capable of offering residents fiber phone, television, wireless home networking and internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps.
But shortly after approving the agreement, City Attorney Jason Moran said he saw an opportunity to improve the deal for the city’s benefit.
“Metronet is negotiating franchise agreements with different communities in the area,” said Moran. “We passed one I think is good, but I think I can get us a better deal than what we currently have.”
On Tuesday, Moran presented the council with a draft of a new contract intended to reduce service costs for public infrastructure. A final contract ready for signing is still being negotiated between the two parties, but Moran said the contract will nearly be verbatim next to the current draft.
“We’re still negotiating some of the services but there will be a reduction in services,” said Moran. “And when I say services, I mean City Hall, city owned buildings, public works, Fire Department and potentially even the school.”
The city has set a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. before the scheduled vote on the contract on Aug. 10.
County fair
In preparation for the county’s biggest celebration of the year, Nancy Stauff of the Le Sueur County Fair Board came to the council meeting to deliver a preview of the fair scheduled for Aug. 19-22.
The fair kicks off on Aug. 19 with the 4-H animal showcases, a talent show and music by local artist Doug Traxler.
A demolition derby is scheduled on Aug. 20 along with some opportunities to get closer with animals. The fair will feature two zoo animal shows on Aug. 20 as well as two raptor and eagle shows on Aug. 21 put on by the U of M Raptor Center.
The St. Paul Czech and Slovak dancers are returning to the pavilion on Aug. 21 as well as the Czech Area Concertina Band. That same day, teams will be able to compete in a tractor pull by the pavilion. Trophies will be available for the teams that can pull a tractor the longest distance in the shortest amount of time.
The fair will also feature free musical entertainment by DJs on Friday and Saturday evening before the fair’s larger bands. Red Dirt Road will hold an arena-style performance on Friday followed by Smokescreen on Saturday.
On Aug. 22, the fair is preparing a classic car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
But those looking for something fun to do in the meantime will be able to head over to the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 17 from 6-8 p.m. to visit the new show arena. The “Show Arena Spectacular” is a full food and dance party with barbecue pork, donuts, cotton candy, ice cream and musical entertainment from a DJ.