One of America’s largest discount chains is opening a new location in the city of Le Sueur. Dollar General, one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, confirmed that another one of its 17,000 stores is planned to open at 202 Valley Green Square this Fall.
The discount retailer is one of several businesses planning a move into the Tiller + Main mall and residential complex currently under construction. The scheduled Fall debut is not set in stone since mall redevelopment and construction progress of North and South Main Street is still ongoing.
“Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations,” said Dollar General Public Relations Manager Kate Ellison. “In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
Dollar General is currently advertising for a store manager position. The store will employ approximately 6-10 employees, depending on the shop’s individual needs.
Name-brand and private brand merchandise such as foods, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies, housewares, stationery, seasonal items and basic clothing are sold at Dollar General stores including goods from Clorox, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Unilever, Kellogg's, General Mills, Nabisco, Hanes, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola.
Le Sueur is one of many small communities chosen by Dollar General for expansion. The chain boasts that 75% of its dollar stores serve communities under 20,000 people, including in surrounding towns like Le Center, Montgomery and St. Peter.
Due to their many rural locations, major dollar store chains like Dollar General and Dollar Tree have become one of the few, and even sole source, of national suppliers. A 2017 Morning Consult poll found that national dollar chains have especially favorable ratings in rural communities; more than six in 10 rural residents said Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have positive impacts on their communities.
Positive community perceptions of national dollar stores have been linked to their discounted prices, potential to increase employment opportunities and the local tax base, as well their emphasis on focusing charitable contributions within their communities. For example, Dollar General’s Literacy Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of their stores to support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs
But the dominance of dollar stores in rural America has also inspired criticism from opponents that argue big chains siphon profits from local retailers. In small communities reliant on mom-and-pop grocery stores, critics have raised concerns that competition from dollar stores limit access to fresh produce and healthy meals. A 2020 survey of rural Minnesota grocers by the University of Minnesota Extension found that over 50% of respondents cited competition from dollar stores as a major challenge.