Fire damages Waterville bar Kristine Goodrich Mar 26, 2022 The cause of an overnight fire at a bar in downtown Waterville is under investigation. Firefighters were called to a fire at the Funky Munky Saloon and Grill a little after 3 a.m. Saturday. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. The fire was contained to the building, located at 256 Main St. E.The Waterville, Elysian, Madison Lake, Morristown, Waseca, Janesville, Faribault, Kilkenny, Le Center and New Richland fire departments all responded. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Waterville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.