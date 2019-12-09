With high-five greetings, Santa made his annual pre-Christmas Eve trip to Cleveland on Friday during the School’s Parade of Trees, an event sponsored by Community Education and Title 1.
Besides getting a one-on-one with Santa, kids could decorate a Christmas cookie, make an ornament or color a picture. There were drawings for books or posters or puzzles. New this year was the “Card Table,” where kids could design a holiday card to give to a local armed service veteran.
Each class from K to 6th as well as the Early Child and Family Education made ornaments and decorated a Christmas tree based on the theme of a book they chose. There were 17 trees around the school vestibule and media center.
The traditional Santa’s visit in Cleveland used to be held in the Fire Hall but was moved to the school nine years ago. The CFD is still involved though, providing transportation on a firetruck to the school.