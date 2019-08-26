The annual Le Sueur County Pioneer Power show went off without a hitch over the weekend at the showgrounds off 265th Avenue.
The event each year celebrates and remembers the local pioneer ways, from steam engine tractors to blacksmith work to hay threshing and corn shelling. The event draws in thousands to take in the old ways, while getting some food and listening to music.
It all started in 1974 when a group of friends and neighbors gathered together in a shady grove at the Preuhs farm in rural Le Sueur County to host the very first threshing bee. In March of 1977, the group decided to officially form a club, which marked the beginning of the Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association. The last full weekend in August was chosen for the annual threshing show.
As attendance grew and the show expanded, the club decided to search for a larger, more permanent site to hold our annual show. A local farmer was contacted about his wooded land, which was close to a main road in Le Sueur and was surrounded by well drained, fertile farm land. The association purchased this land in 1979 and it has been the show's home ever since.
Between 1979 and now, many thousands of hours of volunteer work have helped to groom the old farm land into the functional showgrounds of today. We are constantly maintaining the landscape, trimming trees, erecting new buildings, tilling the soil and planting the seeds that will be the crops used for our August show demonstrations.
Visit the website for more information about club activities and meetings: pioneerpowershow.com.