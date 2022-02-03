As a repairman, a salesman, a city councilor, a mayor, a firefighter, a deacon, a realtor, a soldier and a planning and zoning administrator, longtime Cleveland resident Arthur Poll knew just about everybody and lent a hand to just about everyone in his local community for over 90 years.
On Jan. 6, Poll died at 94 years of age. While he’s gone, his contributions to the Cleveland community will be felt for years to come.
Early life
Poll was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Minneapolis, to his father C. Arthur Poll and mother Lula Marie (Williams) Poll of Minneapolis. Three years after his birth, Poll and his family moved to Cleveland, where his father became the pastor of the Cleveland Church of Christ between 1929 and 1936.
At that time, the city of Cleveland was still young, having only recently been incorporated as a city in 1904. C. Arthur Poll presided over the Cleveland Church of Christ during the height of the Great Depression. Arthur Poll’s son, Donn Poll, said the congregation was forced to cut his grandfather’s salary in half as the country struggled to make ends meet. But the community still ensured the Poll family was provided for and gifted the pastor a cow, feed and barn to keep it in. During church service, parishioners would bring produce and meat to support the family.
“That’s when dad really developed his values,” said Donn Poll. “He grew up in a town where everyone was so cooperative. Everyone took care of each other in a real way that nowadays, people don’t connect on that level it seems like. He became just a good guy, generous. His values lasted his whole life.”
Poll and his family left Cleveland in 1936, but they established lifelong ties in the community. Poll would go on to graduate from Rolla High School in 1945 in Rolla, Missouri. He then joined the army right out of high school in 1946 and served two years on Cheju Island in Korea. His service overseas was fairly quiet, ending two years before the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. Poll took up pheasant hunting in his spare time and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
After returning stateside, Poll attended Dunwoody Institute and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, where he learned drafting, plumbing, heating and air conditioning. In 1948, he met his soon-to-be wife Amy Mae Smith and the couple wed one year later on Oct. 8, 1949. They would go on to have three children: Donn Poll, Cindy Poll and Patty Nimtz.
A community leader
Poll eventually found his way back to Cleveland in 1956, where he operated a heating and plumbing business. It wasn’t long before Poll steeped himself in his old community with his signature sociability, serving as city councilor for 11 years and a single two year term as Mayor of Cleveland.
“My parents knew him, everybody knew him around here,” said Dan Christiansen, a Cleveland resident and former real estate colleague with Poll. “He was an all around good guy. Everybody likes Art.”
After coming back to his childhood community, Poll left a lasting impact on his childhood church. For years, Poll volunteered his plumbing, heating and maintenance skills to keep the church building up and running. He was the church’s go-to guy for anything that needed fixing. Poll also served as a deacon, an elected position within the church, and was on the Church of Christ board for over 30 years.
“He didn’t take credit for much but he did a lot,” said Betty Floyd, a Church of Christ Deacon and former neighbor. “He was a behind the scenes personality in that he was really supportive of anything that needed to be done. He didn’t want to be the man up front talking, but he was certainly ready to help with anything that needed to be done.”
Poll even played a major role in the relocation of the Cleveland Church of Christ to its current building off of Hwy. 99. Christensen said Poll was instrumental in coordinating the project. Without Poll’s involvement, he didn’t believe the congregation would have had the new building to move into in 2005
“It’s a small church in a small community. Building something like that doesn’t seem possible and being in real estate, I knew what it takes. If this is the payment you can make and this is what it costs, you need the rest in cash, ” said Christensen. “I just couldn’t make it work, I couldn’t see how it would work and Art came up with an area where it would work and it did in spades.”
Outside of the church, Poll also volunteered as a local firefighter for 23 years until he aged out of the role. He also kept careful records of the community’s history and was an active member of the Le Sueur County Historical Society.
“My wife had a really good time just a few years back walking the streets of Cleveland with Art and Art would just talk about the history of Cleveland and this area,” said Church of Christ Elder Gary Kunz. “It was really enlightening for us because we’re not natives of the area, we just moved here about 14 years ago. We appreciated him taking the time to just tell us all the history he was aware of.”
Jack of all trades
Poll not only had a passion for community history, but family history as well. His study of his own family history led him to contact living relatives in England, the country where his father Arthur C. Poll was born.
“Dad started to chart his whole branch of the family and meet new people and make contact with people around the country and in England,” said Donn Poll. “For a while there we would go to England every couple of years to visit cemeteries, track down people at their addresses. It was just pure pleasure. We had so much fun doing it and the relatives we met are dear ones to us now.”
One of Poll’s other well-known hobbies was fixing up Model A and Model T Ford vehicles. He was an active member of a classic car club and could often be seen driving one of his old Fords in downtown Cleveland for the Fourth of July parade. Kunz, who also restored Model A Ford cars, said that Poll acted as a mentor to him in his hobby.
“I actually had a couple of his cars that I’ve been taking care of out here at my place and my shop and just storing them for him,: said Kunz. “He just liked to stop down and take a look at the cars and visit and reminisce about the olden days when he was able to restore cars himself.”
Poll also enjoyed woodworking and building model airplanes, boats and cars out of cedar and wood that he would find around the neighborhood. In addition, Poll was an avid fisherman. He and his friend Lowen Richter, who is now 95 years old and was a community man like Poll, would go fishing for walleye on Lake Winnibigoshish in Northern Minnesota every summer.
“We would go up there once or twice a summer, along with a church group from Rochester. We would stay there a week when we went up there,” said Richter. “Toward the end of the summers, him and I went together by ourselves. He was just a real good friend.”
In addition to his many hobbies, Poll worked many different careers throughout his life. For approximately 12 years he was a salesman for Roberts Hamilton plumbing and heating wholesale supply. The job had Poll forging relationships and traveling the road across Southern Minnesota before he made the leap to serving as Le Sueur County Planning and Zoning Administrator.
“When the Planning and Zoning administrator opportunity came along, he got to be around the county, he got be outside working with lots of people again. In a low key way, he was a people person,” said Donn Poll. “He enjoyed hearing stories, and, especially as he got older, he enjoyed telling stories. He was dealing with people and helping them solve their problems, and I think he found that real rewarding.”
Even as he entered retirement, Poll wasn’t ready to quit working just yet. He became a real estate agent with Richter and Christensen at Lakeland Realty. On top of that, he continued to work as a certified sewage system designer and inspector and certified building inspector.
Poll remained a steadfast part of the Cleveland community well into his later years, but in 2017, he moved to Minneapolis to be closer to his children. In the five years since leaving Cleveland, Poll hadn’t forgotten the community and the community hadn’t forgotten him.