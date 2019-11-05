The Le Center United Fund will kick off its 2019 drive on Friday, Nov. 8, running to the end of the year.
Le Center’s United Fund works to collect donations from community members in order to help nonprofit groups across the state and nation. For the last 53 years, it has provided funds for many local initiatives.
To mark the beginning of this year’s drive, which is sponsored by the city of Le Center and the Cordova and Lexington Townships’ United Fund committees, letters will be sent to Le Center residents on Friday, Nov. 8.
Mariane Beer, the Le Center United Fund Committee secretary, said that most people in the community should receive a letter, but if someone is missed, they should “consider donating anyway.”
Beer said that anyone and everyone are welcome to donate however much they can afford.
“Everyone gives differently,” Beer said. “Some are able to afford $100, some $5. We appreciate each and every gift.”
The drive’s goal this year remains at $9,000. Last year’s efforts brought in just over $9,000 and the nonprofit is looking to replicate its success this year by Jan. 1.
The committee has chosen 29 beneficiary organizations, some of which include the Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota Association for Children’s Mental Health, and the Arthritis and Rheumatism Foundation. Each organization will receive a set amount of the funds raised.
Last year, the group donated funds to the Ronald McDonald House and will do so again this year.
Whipps said that the committee decided to donate to the House because “many Le Center residents have used their services” in the last few years.
Those who wish to donate can drop their donations off at either of the two Le Center financial institutions: the First National Bank of Le Center or the First State Bank of Le Center. Donations are also accepted by mail and any checks should be made out to the United Fund.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the United Fund Committee should contact any of the five current members: Beer, Whipps, Marlene Hunt, Stacy Sykes or Greg Traxler.
Whipps said that they continue to host this drive because “you never know when a community member might need to use one of these organizations’ services.” So the Fund is used to help the organizations as much as possible.