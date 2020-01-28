A new councilor with experience on Le Sueur’s planning and airport commissions is being appointed to the vacant seat on the Le Sueur City Council.
On Monday, Jan. 27, Le Sueur resident Scott Schlueter was elected by the council after two rounds of public interviews. Schlueter was one of five candidates to apply for the seat on the council after it was declared vacant by the rest of the councilors in December. The seat was previously held by former Councilor Benjamin Rohloff. Rohloff had served since 2013, but was vacated after failing to show up to meetings since August and ignoring messages from fellow councilors.
In his interview Monday, Schlueter drew upon his years of experience working with the city. He served on the city’s Planning Commission, which researches and makes recommendations to the council on issues related to land use and development, for 12 years between 2008-2019. Schlueter also began working on the city’s airport commission in 2019 and was on the Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce Board between 2006-2009.
“I think I’ve developed a rapport with community members, with council, with staff,” said Schlueter. “I think I’ve put in the time and effort to be a good council member.”
Schlueter emphasized that his work on the planning and airport commissions has made him familiar with many of the issues facing the city of Le Sueur. One of the biggest tasks the city has, according to Schlueter, is to confront existing issues while also keeping within a reasonable budget.
“We have a lot of old issues in the city, things that have not been addressed for many, many years that we’re reviewing now,” said Schlueter. “Our biggest issue is how are we going to do all of that with the funds we have available.”
Schlueter also saw it necessary to continue the city’s policies to repair streets over the next 20 years and expand affordable housing development in town. He stated that growing the city would help address some of its current issues, but that Le Sueur needs to be comfortable with change.
“We still feel that we’re the town we used to be 35-40 years ago, and Le Sueur needs to move forward, and we need to change our perception of what Le Sueur is and should be,” said Schlueter.
Two other candidates vied for the position of city councilor: Bob Johnson and Ron Morril.
Johnson had previously served on the City Council for two towns in Iowa and is also a member of the Le Sueur Rotary, Le Sueur Lions and a council member for the First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur. The biggest issue Johnson felt needed to be addressed was a lack of affordable housing and pointed out that it was difficult for him to find an affordable house when he moved to town.
Morril positioned himself as leader due to his experience as a retired U.S. Army Infantry Officer after 25 years in the military and working in the private sector with Information Technology (IT). Morril proposed that the city build its economy by drawing in technology firms with high salary jobs.
The three candidates went through first round interviews consisting of seven questions asked by the City Council and were given 90 seconds to respond to each. After the interviews, City Administrator Jasper Kruggel led the councilors through a roll call vote and the top two candidates (Schlueter and Johnson) were advanced to a second round of interviews.
In the second round, the councilors asked more specific questions on city policy, including the budget, city infrastructure, the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, streets and the shortage of available housing. Each of the candidates were given two minutes to answer the first four questions and one minute to answer the fifth which asked them to summarize why they wanted to be on the Le Sueur City Council.
In the end, Schlueter was favored in a 4-2 majority vote with councilors Newell Krogmann, Marvin Sullivan, John Favolise and Mayor Gregory Hagg backing Schlueter, and councilors John Kirby and Mark Huntington backing Johnson.
The council congratulated Schlueter on his appointment and encouraged the other candidates to apply for spots on the city’s commissions. Schlueter is to be sworn in at the next council meeting, and his term expires on Dec. 31, 2020.
“Council member Schlueter, you have a lot to learn my friend,” said Hagg. “So good luck, welcome aboard and we’re all here to work with you.”