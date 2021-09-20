Art students at Tri-City United High School have made their mark with the assistance of an artist in residence. On Saturday, mural artist Greg Preslicka designed and assembled a mural of 210 tiles painted by Titans artists.
The mural “Titan’s Bolt” features a blue fist clenching a cerulean thunderbolt against a background of green, orange, yellow and blue. Glued to a wall outside the TCU art room, the collaborative work will remain a fixture at the high school long after its painters have graduated.
This was the first time Tri-City United hosted an artist in residence to collaborate with students. The joint project with Preslicka was made possible through a 2019 grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council. Originally planned for the spring of 2020, the project was delayed until this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCU art teacher Tony Barnack applied for the grant, believing the mural project would be an informative opportunity to learn from an artist in their community rather than one from their textbook.
“It’s not like [Preslicka is] someone from history; he’s someone who actually does this for a living, and he has graphic design in his work from Betty Crocker and Nabisco and Dairy Queen,” said Barnack. “He showed his work and did a really nice job explaining color and values and how to put things together and explaining his journey. We got to see a lot of different styles of what you could do with art, too.”
Preslicka, a mural artist from New Prague, is approaching the 100th mural of his career and may be known to locals for his murals at the New Prague Community Center and Raven Stream Elementary School. Over the week of Sept. 13-17, he taught students lessons on creating a mural from his own perspective as a working artist, before assisting them on the project.
“He talked about the work he did before he got into murals, so not only do we get a hands on of what he does day to day, we also learned how he got there, which was super cool,” said TCU senior Rachel Paggen. “We don’t get that touch in school, it’s all physical art so it was cool to see how he moved from graphic to physical art.”
The mural design was selected based on feedback from students and faculty. Preslicka offered three different interpretations of their feedback and students chose the Titan’s Bolt as the final design. The artist then created a grid for the mural and divided it up into 210 tiles so that each student would have a piece of the mural to make their own.
“As a mural artist, I use a grid to get my murals on the wall, so this is kind of like that except we cut the grid up,” said Preslicka. “It’s like everyone is creating a little piece of something that, when put together, will be a big piece of art that’s created in all of us.“
Each student artist infused their tile with their own personal design. Patterns incorporating planets, footballs, butterflies, flowers, musical notes and many individual touches by students were included in the mural.
“Having everyone’s different personal aspects to what they’re doing has been very unique,” said TCU senior Laney Dahlke. “It’s fun to see how everyone does it differently.”
Some students like Dahlke worked on multiple tiles since there was a surplus compared to the class sizes. Even faculty members took up paintbrushes to ensure the mural was completed on schedule.
After the Titans finished painting their tiles, Preslicka laid them out on the floor of the store room to let them dry. Then after classes finished, Preslicka assembled and glued the tiles to the TCU wall and outlined the fist and lightning bolts in black.
Students were excited to see what the mural would look like when they returned to school on Monday.
“It’s cool to work on something before you know what it’s supposed to look like in the end, so everyone can add their own unique way of doing it without knowing what it’s supposed to look like,” said senior Paggen.