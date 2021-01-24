One man is dead and another is in jail after a house fire early Sunday morning in Le Center. Murder and arson charges were filed in Le Sueur County District Court by the evening.
At approximately 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire at the address 37722 Hunting Preserve Lane in Le Center.
Investigators at the scene reportedly found the deceased body of an adult male, believed to be Bruce Alan Traxler, age 64, the resident of the address. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, age 25, of Le Center.
Wills-Traxler was booked into the Le Sueur County Jail on charges of second degree murder and arson. Wills-Traxler is expected to appear in Le Sueur County District Court on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Assisting agencies were the Le Center Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, Cleveland Fire Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.