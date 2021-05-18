Minnesotans may want to think twice before diving head first into a lake.
Residents may spot a floating green blanket of decaying, foul-smelling scum on lake surfaces. Beyond the unsightly appearance, some of these large algae blooms produce toxins as they degrade, causing harm to humans and animals.
The Environmental Working Group (EWG), a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, recently published a report concluding that more monitoring of microcystin, a toxic byproduct of some algae blooms, is needed to protect people from the toxin. The EWG’s report analyzed test results for microcystin in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Current government monitoring of bodies of water for these toxins is insufficient at protecting public health in the upper Midwest, the EWG report said.
“We just found that there is not enough testing for microcystin and these three states all need to be doing more testing to really keep people safe,” said Anne Schechinger, author of the EWG report.
The data point map demonstrates the disconnect between areas of known algae outbreaks reported in the news and the locations where state monitoring for microcystin is actually taking place. The map can be found at ewg.org/interactive-maps/2020-algae-toxins-in-ia-mn-wi/map/.
“We just wanted to show that there are locations on the news story map where there clearly was an algae bloom, but that the state didn’t test for microcystin in those locations,” Schechinger said.
High nutrient levels, commonly from fertilizer and animal manure run off, and warmer temperatures make for ideal conditions for algae blooms to form. Cyanobacteria, sometimes referred to as blue-green algae, is one type of algae found naturally in freshwater ecosystems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. When these blooms form and its cyanobacteria degrades, it emits toxins which can be detrimental to humans, pets and wildlife.
There are very few reported cases of severe human health effects regarding exposure to cyanobacteria toxins. However, exposure to these toxins can lead to allergic reactions and in some instances gastroenteritis, liver and kidney failure or death. The most common and widespread toxin is microcystin, which is a strong liver toxin and possible human carcinogen. It can kill pets who drink contaminated water. Fish and bird deaths have been reported in bodies of water with cyanobacteria blooms, according to the EPA.
It’s important to note that not all algae blooms are toxic. Cyanobacteria can often be confused with green algae, which is not believed to create toxins. Toxic algae can be present even when there aren’t any visible signs of an outbreak. The only way to know for sure is to test the water, the EWG says.
EWG believes state agencies or the federal government should be testing and monitoring more for these toxins. Increased monitoring would provide a better scope of the issue, determine the frequency of outbreaks and map trends, Schechinger said. The group would also like to see policymakers dedicate more funds to monitoring and managing toxic algae outbreaks.
Climate change and the subsequent warming weather might produce more frequent harmful algal blooms, scientists predict. Data collected by the EWG on the number of news reports about algal blooms further supports this idea, as the frequency of reports has increased over the years.
“We have done a news story map of news stories written about algae blooms over the last couple of years and our new story map goes back to 2010. So we’ve really seen an increase in news stories written about algae blooms over the last couple of years. So we know that these blooms are really everywhere and we think they’re also getting worse, we’re seeing more and more news stories at least written about these blooms,” Schechinger said.
EWG published their collected data in an effort to educate people on how to keep themselves safe, she said. Map data includes the very limited state data available from its minimal testing. The last time the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency tested lakes and ponds for microcystin was in 2017, according to the report.
“We do the news story map, largely because we want people to be able to check that if they’re going to a body of water, you know for vacation next week. It’s good to have somewhere they can go and look and see, ‘Hey has there been a news report about a bloom at this lake I’m going to,’” Schechinger said.
Schechinger suggests doing thorough research before jumping in the water this summer. Smaller governments and county health boards may also post information about local algae blooms.
While there are ways to treat the algae, EWG advocates instead for preventative measures. Conservation work on farm fields can help reduce nitrate and phosphorus runoff.
As the summer approaches and water temperatures rise higher than 75 degrees, conditions become ideal for blue-green algal blooms production. Risk diminishes after the bloom goes away, but toxins can still be present in the water after the bloom has cleared up. The Minnesota Department of Health says it’s best just to stay out of the water when in doubt.