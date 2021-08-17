A Montgomery man was accused of reckless driving while attempting to flee police.
Marco Antonio Vallejo, 26, was charged with six counts, including felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving, misdemeanor driving after revocation, misdemeanor failure to signal, petty misdemeanor for speeding and a petty misdemeanor for unsafe passing.
According to a criminal complaint, Montgomery Police saw a vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 3 and an officer identified the driver as Vallejo. The officer said they recognized Vallejo from past interactions and knew his drivers license was revoked.
Police said that Vallejo appeared to be driving at speeds over 90 miles per hour and observed him ignore a stop sign and fail to put on his turn signal before turning west on County Road 28. Officers said they continued to follow Vallejo and activated their emergency lights.
However, Vallejo reportedly did not stop and passed a pickup and trailer in an unsafe manner. Officers said they blared the siren, which allegedly caused Vallejo to accelerate past 106 miles per hour. Officers chased after the vehicle but lost sight as they approached County Road 30.
After the pursuit, two homeowners reported to police that Vallejo’s vehicle was speeding at 80-100 miles per hour as it traveled north through Heidelberg.