The Le Sueur-Henderson School District is beginning its search for new leadership for the 2021-22 school year after current Superintendent Marlene Johnson announced that she would be leaving the district after her contract expires on June 30, 2021.
Johnson, who has led the Le Sueur-Henderson School District for three years, submitted her resignation letter to the School Board on June 1, citing differences in leadership style with the board.
“It was shared with me that, to no fault of the board, me, or my work completed, that my leadership style and board leadership style may no longer be a fit,” said Johnson. “This is not an uncommon scenario that can occur between board members and a superintendent. I totally respect the work the board has to do. It is imperative that the board have a leader that fits their vision.”
The superintendent has offered her support to the School Board as they search for new leadership. Johnson plans to continue her career in education and will be seeking a superintendent position elsewhere.
“I wanted the board to have ample time to find that leader for LSH that fits their vision and I, of course, wish to pursue a position where my leadership style fits as well,” said Johnson. “What I truly appreciate is the respect the board and I have for one another, as that allows us to move through this current year to complete the work we need to do together. I will gladly assist with the transition for the new superintendent should he/she desire, once one is hired. We have fine people serving on the board, a great staff here, awesome students, and a very supportive community. That is a great foundation for the new superintendent to start his/her leadership role for LS-H.”
On Monday, Oct. 12, the School Board started the superintendent search process by interviewing firms to assist with the hiring. South Central Service Cooperative (SCSC) and the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) both offered their expertise to the school board. The board will make a decision on who to hire at the Monday, Oct. 19 School Board meeting, which was held after the publishing deadline of Le Sueur County News.
SCSC gave the School Board a preliminary timeline of what the search process would look like with their assistance. From October through November, the firm would set a calendar and meet with the School Board, staff, parents, students and the community to determine what qualities the district wants in a new superintendent.
Between December and January, the SCSC would advertise the position and recruit candidates. The candidates would be screened and sent through the first round of interviews between January and February. From Feb. 15-19, SCSC would conduct a series of interviews with the finalist candidates including a district tour and meetings with the superintendent, School Board, administration and the community. On March 1, the new superintendent would be hired.
This timeline is temporary and may change as the process develops. School Board Director Kelsey Schwartz said that it may take longer for the district to find a candidate if their first choice does not accept their offer.
“I was a part of the last search when we brought Dr. Johnson on and some feedback that we had gotten is a lot of the time if your present an offer to your first choice and they turn you down and you move to your second choice, a lot of the time your second choice doesn’t accept because they know they’re the second choice,” said Schwartz. “Sometimes that creates us to start the search all over again.”
MSBA offered a similar timeline. The School Board would meet with MSBA in October through November to begin planning, approving advertising and hiring criteria, conducting online surveys of the community and holding community listening sessions. Between November and January, MSBA would begin advertising, receiving applications and screening candidates. The candidates would go through first and second round interviews in February before a finalist is selected to be the School’s Superintendent in late February.