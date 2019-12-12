The Le Sueur City Council knew they needed to make a change Monday night when dozens arrived at the truth in taxation hearing to show their inflating tax bills and demand the council to cut the levy.
After public complaints about rising tax bills coming from all of the local governmental bodies, the city of Le Sueur’s levy increase will be lower than expected. At its Dec. 9 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council voted in favor of a 2020 citywide tax levy increase of 2.81%, less than half of the 5.70% increase the council planned to vote on. The change cut $74,215 from the budget proposal, which would have gone toward the hiring of a new street maintenance employee, and set the total levy at $2.64 million.
The cut to the levy was made in response to what Mayor Greg Hagg called “a perfect storm.” Between 2018-19, Le Sueur County enacted property assessments across the county to get in line with state regulations which required that median sales ratios in the county be between 90-105%, Le Sueur Finance Director Zach Dowd told the crowd. Le Sueur County’s median sales ratios were much lower at 76%. This meant that properties throughout the area needed to be valued higher, so the county could reach state regulations.
Assessments in the city of Le Sueur were split between 2018 and 2019, with half the assessments taking place in 2018, when assessors reevaluated mostly commercial properties, and the other half in 2019, covering residential.
Because of these assessments, the average home value in Le Sueur is jumping nearly 20% in 2020. The increase in home values meant that Le Sueur could pass a levy increase at a reduced tax rate, but many of the taxpayers would still pay significantly more in taxes than in years prior, because their homes were worth significantly more.
In 2019, the average homeowner with a house valued at $173,000 paid $1,404 into the levy and would have paid $1,319 under the proposed 5.70% levy increase in 2020 if their home values remained unchanged. However, if that homeowner’s property value increased to the average $206,000 in 2020, they would end up paying an additional $167 in taxes to the city under a 5.70% levy increase.
Many property owners in Le Sueur saw themselves in the same situation, telling the council their home values had increased from 20% to as high as 60%. Those increases impacted not just what they would pay in property taxes to the city, but also the school district and county, which amounted to several hundreds of dollars for many. As a result, numerous residents pushed the city to reign in spending.
“What’s to stop this from continually going on?” Lauren Cklu asked the council. “Then we’re going to have to look at our utility rates going up. There’s just so many things to running a city, I understand that, but the bottom line is you’ve got to quit spending money you don’t have. You have to keep a balanced budget.”
After the public hearing, city councilors decided that they had to find a way to cut the levy increase.
“We heard what our citizens have to say, and we don’t want any of them to be having to buy groceries instead of medicine,” said Mayor Hagg.
The council explored several options until Councilor Marvin Sullivan recommended scrapping funds that would have been used to hire a new employee to do street maintenance work for the Public Works Department. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel explained that the Public Works Department was stretched thin with only three employees doing maintenance, but Sullivan felt that this was not the time for the city to hire a new employee when the public was facing a spike in their tax bills.
Though streets conditions are a common complaint in the community, Sullivan indicated that residents probably wouldn't see the new hire being worth an extra jump in the tax bill.
“Two of the biggest things I’ve heard since I’ve come on council are the streets — No. 1 ― and No. 2 is we seem to have a lot of staff,” said Sullivan. “May be a misconception, but I hear from other people that other cities get by with less … I truly believe, until I can see apples for apples what we’re going to get for another full-time employee, I don’t know that I can support hiring another employee when you’re telling me most of it revolves around snow removal and snow hauling.”
After some discussion, the council came to support Sullivan’s proposal. City staff also informed the council that if they didn’t include funds for a public works employee now, they could amend the budget in 2020 to hire a new employee and include the expense in the 2021 budget.
Eliminating the funds for the employee removed a significant portion of added expenses included in the budget and reduced the levy increase to 2.81%.
The remaining levy increase will be used for several new expenses, including opening the Community Center pool for longer hours and payments to pool staff for the added hours. The city is also paying a larger share of Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio’s salary. In years prior, the city paid for 25% of her salary, while the Economic Development Authority (EDA) paid 75%. Now the city is paying 50% to allow the EDA to dedicate more of its funds to development projects.
City staff has encouraged residents who are still concerned about their tax bills to contact the city and speak to Administrator Jasper Kruggel.
“If people have questions regarding anything — their taxes, their utilities whatever it may be — our city administrator and our staff are ready to sit down with you and go through that with you, and at the same time, show you some things that you can do,” said Hagg.