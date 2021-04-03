Three finalists are contending for a position as city administrator in Waconia, including Le Sueur's own City Administrator Jasper Kruggel.
On March 31, the city of Waconia announced that Kruggel was one of three applicants the city is interviewing to replace their former City Administrator Susan Arntz.
Kruggel has worked as Le Sueur's city administrator since 2017, but first joined city staff in 2016 as Le Sueur's public works director. Graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in environment and natural resources and earning a Master of Public Administration from Walden University, Kruggel first went to Northfield as a streets and parks manager and project manager.
Kruggel was later recruited by the city of Le Sueur, where he jumped from public works director to acting city administrator after the departure of Janelle Teppen. His work as acting city administrator landed him the full-time position in 2017.
Kruggel did not respond to a request for comment from Le Sueur County News.
The city administrator and the other finalists are scheduled to be interviewed by the Waconia mayor and City Council on Wednesday, April 21, and a selection decision is expected soon after, with a contract likely approved at the May 3 City Council meeting.
The two other finalists for the position include:
Mike Darrow: Previously, the city administrator for New Richmond, Wisc., a community of 9,800, Darrow has served and advised in local government for 14 years, including in the city of Gilbert, Minn., and as project manager for Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH). Darrow has a Bachelor of Arts degree in urban studies from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Arts in urban design from Minnesota State University.
Shane Fineran: Currently the city administrator for Watertown, Minn., a community of 4,500, since 2014, Fineran has served in local government for 16 years, including positions with city of Waconia and with Scott County. Fineran has Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Public Administration degree from Hamline University.