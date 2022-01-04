A Le Sueur man with prior domestic violence convictions was accused of punching a juvenile in his home with a closed fist and kicking and headbutting a police officer while resisting a DWI arrest.
Bryan William Fries, 38 of Le Sueur was charged with felony domestic assault, two counts of gross misdemeanor assault of a peace officer, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process with force, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI, misdemeanor fourth degree DWI and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Fries was previously convicted on domestic violence related charges on Dec. 7, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2017. Under state statute, inflicting bodily harm on a family or household member after two domestic violence related convictions in the past 10 years constitutes a felony.
According to the complaint, Le Sueur police were dispatched to Fries' residence on Dec. 11 on a domestic assault complaint.
Police made contact with the juvenile victim at the household while Fries was parked in the alley next to the residence.
The juvenile reportedly told police that Fries had come back from the bar and began yelling at the kids in the house, calling them worthless for not cleaning up. He then approached the juvenile in the living room and yelled up close in their face. The juvenile said they extended their arms forward to get away and then Fries punched them in the left side of the face with a closed fist.
Police observed redness on the juvenile's face and a cut on their inner cheek from inside of their mouth. A small amount of blood was also photographed in the juvenile's mouth.
Another juvenile in the household supported the victim testimony. They stated that they were upstairs when they heard some noises and came down the staircase to witness Fries backing the juvenile victim into a wall and striking them with a closed fist.
Police said they located Fries in the car in the alleyway and asked to perform field sobriety testing. After several tests, police administered a PBT with a reported BAC result of 0.15.
Fries was then told he was under arrest for DUI, but allegedly would not follow the officer's directives. After hesitating, Fries reportedly complied and turned away, putting his hands behind his back.
But when the officer cuffed him, Fries allegedly grabbed onto the officer's keys and attempted to pull them away. Fries was told to stop resisting, but then allegedly turned and headbutted the officer that cuffed him in the forehead.
The officer appeared to be dazed as they recoiled backwards and then reportedly struck Fries numerous times to stop the assault. Law enforcement said they attempted to regain control of Fries and walk him to the squad car, but he then kicked at the officers and struck the same officer he allegedly headbutted with a kick to the groin.
Police said the brought Fries down to the ground and he continued to kick with his stomach on the ground and attempted to move his torso left and right.
As officers attempted to restrain him, Fries allegedly kicked at their legs and ankles. He reportedly kicked another officer in the ankle, causing them to slip in the snow and fall forward on Fries' legs.
Throughout the altercation, Fries' reportedly screamed racial slurs at one of the officers and made violent comments. He was quoted in by law enforcement in the criminal complaint saying he would, “smash our faces when he got the chance."
After finally being restrained, Fries agreed to go to the squad car but allegedly continued to shout verbally abusive comments. But after police walked Fries to the car, he refused to get in. A Nicollet County Deputy arrived at the scene and Fries stepped into the car.
Fries was transported to the Le Sueur County Justice Center, where he was to submit to a breath test. However, he allegedly refused to submit to the test.
Law enforcement then searched Fries vehicle and reportedly found seven bags of marijuana weighing 17.2 grams.
Fries is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Feb. 22, 2022.