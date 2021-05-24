A Faribault man is accused of stealing a truck and trailer from a residence in rural Montgomery.
Alex Richard Vanerp, 27, was charged with four felony counts, including burglary in the third degree, motor vehicle theft, theft and first degree criminal damage to property.On May 13, police filed a warrant for Vanerp’s arrest.
According to a criminal complaint, officers learned on May 1 that a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from a rural Montgomery residence along with the skid loader trailer attached to the pickup. One of the residents told police that they had confronted a man in a skull mask and a white hard hat who stole their truck prior to reporting it.
The man was apparently observed by one of the owners standing next to the vehicle. He allegedly told her that he knew her husband and was unloading his things from the trailer. But on a phone call the husband said he didn’t know anyone who would be taking things out of the trailer. The masked man eventually left in the vehicle at a high rate of speed and was described to police as an approximately 55 year old white man with gray/brown hair and about 6’ 1” tall.
One of the owners later told police that the skid loader was located in their unlocked garage and the thief would have needed to enter the building and remove it. They later observed that two Stihl chainsaws were missing from the building as well.
When police traveled to the Quonset building where the alleged car thief was sighted, they reportedly found a gray 2016 Ford F-350 and commercial trailer matching the description of a truck and trailer stolen in rural Elysian. The owner’s wallet and credit and debit cards were also reportedly stolen. The lock was apparently cut off the back of the trailer. Police suspected that the alleged thief moved a large metal container from the trailer using the skid loader to access the cargo area.
Police then reportedly received information that the red Silverado was found at the Sandy Shores Campground in Elysian. Portions of the truck appeared to be spray painted black and found a yellow lighter that did not belong to the owners of the truck. A witness at the campground told police they saw a 6 foot white male, about 20-30 years old exiting the vehicle and walking to Casey’s General Store.
The owner of the gray Ford that his stolen debit card was charged for $25.58 at the Casey’s in Elysian and that their was a failed attempt to cash $154 out of their account. A copy of the Casey’s transaction indicated that the person purchased a Monster energy drink, a bacon food item and two packs of Newport cigarettes.
Through surveillance video, police said they witnessed a man matching the physical description of the suspect given by witnesses. The security video also appeared to show a tattoo of “507” on the right hand, matching a tattoo seen on Vanerp’s hand on his Facebook page. The white colored Ram pickup truck in the surveillance video also appeared to match a truck rented by Vanerp.
Vanerp was later identified by the witness in a six-photo lineup.