COVID-19 case counts in Le Sueur County may be on track to reach a new peak this month.
As of Oct. 29, Le Sueur County Public Health has reported 179 new cases in the month of October. Case numbers are just below August’s record high of 183 and a significant jump from the 102 cases reported in September. One new death was also reported this month, bringing the virus’ death toll in the county up to six people. Those deaths would not have occurred if it were not for the coronavirus said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy.
“I don’t get data on the underlying health conditions, but I do know that all five of them were really a death because of COVID,” Shaugnessy said at an Oct. 27 County Board meeting. “They would not have died if they had not gotten COIVD. Whether they had underlying health conditions, I do not have that level of data.”
The surge in case numbers correlates with sharp increases across Minnesota this month and rising hospitalizations. Hospitalizations have climbed up to more than 100 per week across the state, far above the peaks that were seen earlier this spring.
Increased spread
Public health officials including Le Sueur County Public Health and medical organizations, like the Mayo Clinic, report that these increases are the result of the coronavirus spreading, not increases in testing.
“Mayo is saying the rise in infections is not related to increased testing,” said Shaughenessy at an Oct. 27 County Board meeting. “In addition to larger numbers of positive cases, we’re also seeing an increase in the percentage of positive cases — meaning the virus is spreading exponentially in our communities and as a result they are seeing more patients in their hospitals.”
“That’s the important thing to remember," she continued. “You can track the data on how many more tests and the volume of testing is increasing, but the percentage of positives is going up. If there weren’t more cases out there, we would see the positivity rate go down.”
Between September and October, positivity rates increased from 4.8% the week of Sept. 13-19, up to 5.8% from Oct. 11-17. The volume of state COVID testing rose by nearly 50,000 weekly tests in that time, up from around 130,000 tests in September to nearly 180,000 tests in October.
“The next 6-12 weeks are going to be the darkest,” said Shaughnessy. “We know that our surrounding states have much higher numbers, their hospitalization rates are pushing the limits. In Minnesota, we really can make a difference to change this trajectory. Please don’t let your guard down as we continue into the holidays.”
School districts impacted
The county’s 14-day case rate, which informs school districts on their learning models has also reached a new high at 33.23 cases per 10,000 people. With rates that high, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends that schools move elementary learners to hybrid learning and secondary students to distance learning.
Le Sueur-Henderson School District has already moved to distance learning at the Middle/High School, but not because of case rates. A large number of staff have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, so the school had to close due to understaffing. The district has started distance learning until Nov. 25 at a minimum.
A COVID case was also detected in a member of Hilltop Elementary, forcing the school to close its doors on Thursday.
The cities of Le Center and Montgomery have reported the largest number of cases in the county. At 146 and 140 cases respectively, the cities account for more than 40% of the cases in the county combined. New Prague has reported a total of 394 cases, 119 of which are Le Sueur County residents and Le Sueur has reported 106 cases.
Of those with positive cases, 20-29-year-olds make up the largest carriers. A reported 133 20-29-year-olds have tested positive, about 20% of confirmed cases. Next, 50-59-year-olds and 30-39-year-olds account for 17% and 16% of cases respectively. Then 12-19-year-olds have the highest case rates among minors and account for 13% of confirmed cases in the county. Finally, 54 people ages 60-69 and 46 people years 70 and up have tested positive, about 8% and 7% of cases respectively.
Social gathering
At a prior county board meeting on Oct. 20, Le Sueur County Commissioner Danny O’Keefe questioned if current prevention strategies were effective.
“It doesn’t seem like anything is working right now,” said O’Keefe. “Everybody is wearing their masks, and it doesn’t seem to be doing anything, because the numbers are kind of staying the same or even going up. It just seems like they want to test more and test more just to drive the numbers up to keep things closed, I guess.”
Shaughnessy told O’Keefe that she disagreed. While people have been compliant with mask wearing and social distancing at work and in public, Shaughnessy said that people have been disregarding these measures at private social gatherings, especially weddings and funerals.
“What’s driving the spread is the social congregating,” said Shaughnessy. “So it’s people in their social life and personal life that are going to weddings and totally disregarding the masking and social distancing and that’s where we’re seeing the increase in numbers.”
“Finding more cases is the only way we can find people that are positive and have them stay home and isolate so they don’t spread it to other people is the way that we tamp this down. Unfortunately, the virus is just spreading. We don’t have enough compliance with the measures.”
Shaughnessy also signaled that the pandemic would likely worsen in the fall and winter months. Major holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, could lead to large extended gatherings where the virus could spread. The period also coincides with flu season. Coinfection of both respiratory illnesses could intensify symptoms for those suffering and an influenza outbreak could absorb additional hospital resources.
“Do you think that’s going to add to a whole new ball of worms?” O’Keefe asked Shaughnessy. “Are people going to be able to tell? How are they going to distinguish what they have without going in and getting tested again if they’ve already been tested?”
Shaughnessy responded that people will be able to tell the difference by getting tested for COVID-19. COVID-19 also has some symptoms unique from the flu. If a person loses their sense of smell and/or taste that may be an indicator they have contracted the coronavirus instead of influenza.
“Everyone is very worried about the upcoming flu season and that’s why we’ve had a drive to encourage people to get flu shots nationally, statewide and at the local level. We’re all very concerned about that. We’re hoping we might be blessed with a milder flu season because people are wearing masks and social distancing.”
New saliva testing
October has seen a number of new outreach efforts to counter the spread of coronavirus in Le Sueur County and surrounding areas. The county was selected by the state of Minnesota as one of 24 counties to pilot a new at-home saliva test program. Through the program, county residents can apply for a home saliva test on the Minnesota Department of Health website.
Once the test is shipped, participants will need to teleconference with a healthcare provider that can give them video instruction on how to take the test and monitor the process to ensure it’s taken correctly. Once finished, the test should be mailed to a testing lab in Oakdale, Minnesota which will return the results in up to 48 hours by email.
The saliva test is available regardless if one is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The test is free to access, can be used by children and adults and is just as accurate as a nasal swab. Up to five may be requested per household.
“The intention is to offer this statewide,” said Shaughnesy. “The purpose of selecting our country is to work out the kinks and the bugs.”