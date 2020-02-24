Two Le Sueur-Henderson seniors have been nominated by their school as candidates for the Minnesota State High School League’s Triple A award. The award goes to those who have demonstrated excellence in the three As: academics, athletics and arts.
This year’s nominees are Will Becker and Lauren Gregersen. Becker is a leader among his fellow athletes serving as a captain for the football team and the golf team. When he’s not on the field, he can be found on the bleachers playing for the school’s band and pep band. Gregersen plays volleyball and softball, is a captain of the basketball team and shares her time between choir, the National Honor Society, the school’s drug and alcohol free group, Target, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The County News interviewed Becker and Gregersen after the district announced their nominations.
How does it feel to be nominated for the Triple A award?
Becker: I think it’s an honor that teachers and peers would want to nominate me as one of the students representing the school. It’s nice to be recognized.
Gregersen: I agree. It’s nice to be recognized for all the hard work.
What keeps you involved?
Becker: I just really like participating in everything really. I just try to make it everything you can. It’s fun and you can support everyone. You try to make it better for everyone.”
Gregersen: It’s a fun atmosphere to be around when you’re involved in a lot of different things.
What have you taken away from your experiences across activities?
Becker: I definitely think I’ve become a more well-rounded person to be involved in academics and athletics and arts and things.
Gregersen: I agree, it shapes you into a person that is a familiar face to everyone when you’re involved in everything.
Becker: You can get along with anyone if you have something in common with everyone.”
When it comes to activities, is there something you are particularly proud to have done or been a part of?
Gregersen: Just being a leader and knowing that people look up to you. It’s something really good. It makes you feel really good for someone to watch you and want to be just like you.
Becker: For football, I always try to set an example for the underclassmen to show them what they should try to be like and to set a good work ethic.
Do you feel better prepared for the future?
Becker: I do. They all kind of contribute — the academics, the athletics, the arts — they help you learn a broad range of stuff. I may not be an expert on one thing, but I’m alright at all of them. It helps you make a connection with everyone you meet.
Gregersen: I agree. It opens up different atmospheres to be a part of. There’s a different atmosphere in arts compared to athletics.