Everyone dreams about their perfect wedding. From getting ready for the big day to celebrating on the dance floor, Ahavah Cottage hopes to make everyone's special day one to remember.
Ahavah Cottage is a new wedding and events venue in Elysian, currently being renovated by the Lee family.
Leslie Lee is an aesthetic nurse at a practice in Minneapolis and Jacob Lee, her husband, is in charge of the renovations and construction on the property. Although still under construction, they hope to finish the project by June for their first wedding.
Ahavah Cottage — formally known as The Knotty, a rustic-style restaurant that permanently closed last year — was bought by the Lee family in November 2021 to convert into a new premier and luxurious event venue, offering peaceful surroundings, insightful planning and a newly updated space.
"We've been talking about this for quite a while," Jacob said. "We bought it with the intent knowing we were going to renovate it and make it into a venue."
According to Jacob, they closed on the property Nov. 22, and a few weeks later they started on the renovations.
Their son-in-law — married to their oldest daughter, Bella Glende — has been helping with the construction.
"My dad does construction and drywall," Glende said. "My husband does carpentry and stuff, so they do all of the work."
According to Glende, they plan on adding a table for drinks in the bridal suite, and adding a speakeasy for the men with a poker table and drinks.
"A lot of the time, people forget about the grooms and they are locked away in the bathroom," Glende said. "My mom wanted to make sure that they had a groom's suite to hang out in and watch TV."
Along with keeping the men occupied, they want to add a turf putting green outside for the guys.
"It takes girls so long to get ready, so while the guys are bored, they can go out and play the putting green," Glende said.
According to Leslie, the exterior originally looked like the inside. Prior to the remodeling, the interior was all wood and very rustic, matching the exterior look. The exterior now will be all white to match the inside of the building.
"It was very woodsy," Leslie said. "It was still nice, but not the vibe we were going for."
According to Leslie, the venue vibe is more boutique and classy, but they are customized to whatever the client wants.
"Each room has a different feel," Jacob said. "One room is big and white, the back is kind of pub-like and dark, and the woods will be like a fairy garden."
Between Jacob and Leslie, Jacob is very hands-on and can pretty much do all of the work himself. According to Leslie, they got a good deal on the building and knew what they wanted to spend on it.
"What I have come to find is people have a hard time envisioning what the venue is going to look like," Leslie said. "Since it's not complete yet, they take a look at the woods and second guess."
With that thought in mind, Leslie believes once they get the outside done it will give potential clients more of an idea of what it would look like.
The plan for the outside is to have two fireplaces, having wedding ceremonies take place between two trees with a canopy, a putting green and expanding the patio, making it into a three season patio. They also want to remove the back wall and create a garage door, so people can flow in and out freely. The exterior is going to be white and the roof black.
"They want it to fit the theme of the inside," said Glende.
Leslie and Jacob have big goals for Ahavah Cottage, and from the numbers they already have seen, those goals don't seem out of reach. In next few years Ahavah Cottage is hoping to have 75 to 100 weddings.
"Right now, to book the venue it is $5,000 for Fridays and $6,000 for Saturdays," said Jacob. "We are going to be raising our rates come June or July for 2023 to $6,000 and $7,000."
According to Leslie, one of their biggest challenges is lodging. They are hoping to build something in the next couple of years on the property or somewhere else.
"Mankato is only 20 minutes away and Owatonna is 30 minutes, and most people stay off site," Leslie said. "There are a lot of Airbnb's in the area, but during the summer months they are booked up rather quickly."
Glende is excited to see the expressions of the community.
"A lot of people who ate at the restaurant will come here for a party and be shocked," Glende said. "The community has been very supportive, but they haven't been able to see it."