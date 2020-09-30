If elected, what is your top priority for the 2021 Legislature? Why are you running for office?
Erina Prom: As the current Le Sueur-Henderson School Board vice chair, my priority is education funding adequacy and fairness. COVID-19 has magnified the financial and technology disparities that exist between rural public school districts and larger metropolitan schools with consistent broadband internet access and large commercial/industrial tax bases that help fund local levies.
I will work hard to address these disparities to ensure equality of opportunity for students and families in rural Minnesota.
Brian Pfarr: Given the projected budget deficit for the state a balanced budget will have to be a top priority for the 2021 legislature. As my military career gets closer to its end, I began looking for other ways to continue to be a public servant. I did not decide to run because I have a single issue I want to fix. I decided to run because I believe my experience, leadership, and public service background make me an excellent candidate for HD20A.
The Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021 with a looming shortfall due to the financial impact of COVID-19. What will be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees?
EP: Minnesota’s small businesses and working families are struggling, and our budget cannot be balanced on their backs, nor at the expense of our public schools. Recent tax cuts for Minnesota’s wealthiest residents and largest corporations must be reversed, and spending on all non-essential programs must be thoroughly vetted.
Property tax reform must be passed to simultaneously decrease the tax burden and increase the buying power of rural public school district taxpayers. In addition, at a time of record low interest rates and high unemployment it is absurd that a large-scale, job-producing, economy-stimulating bonding bill has not yet been passed by this legislature.
BP: My experience in the banking and finance industry has prepared me to evaluate balance sheets, cash flows and fiscal policy in a professional and thoughtful way. I have the knowledge, skills, and experience to hit the ground running and understand the complexities of the state budget. This positions me to provide leadership and insight into ways we can reduce spending and make state government more efficient, without raising taxes. My priority will be to work toward a smaller, more efficient state government.
Education, K-12: COVID-19 resulted in dramatic changes to the delivery of education. What weaknesses in the system were highlighted by distance learning? Did we identify any best practices that should be incorporated in the post-pandemic era?
EP: COVID-19, particularly distance learning, has magnified the financial and technology disadvantages that exist for rural public school districts. Rural high-speed internet access should be a high priority to achieve statewide education and economic opportunity fairness for rural communities, families, and businesses.
Increased funding and property tax reform would ease the tax burden and increase the buying power of rural public schools to invest in technology and training access for their students and staff. On the plus side, the COVID-19 crisis has increased and proven the value of staff collaboration – a trend that I hope continues even after the pandemic crisis ends.
BP: The changes in the delivery of K-12 education do to COVID-19 has challenged our families, teachers and students, while continuing to highlight the importance of parental involvement in our children’s education. Access to technology, quality internet services, socialization and the personal services needed by many students are some of the weaknesses highlighted by online learning.
As I talk to educators in HD20A, the smaller class sizes in some of the hybrid models has enabled our teachers to do a better job of meeting the needs of our students. The lessons learned through the distance learning will also be able to be applied to absentees due to snow days or medical issues in the future.
Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
EP: I believe that in the face of federal uncertainty in regard to the future of the ACA, Minnesota should expand its successful, nearly thirty year old Minnesota Care health insurance program, with a sliding scale of premium rates based on income. In many cases it may be better and/or cheaper than private policies that some working families and individuals are struggling to pay for now.
To help stabilize prescription drug prices, the Minnesota legislature should require pharmaceutical companies to negotiate essential prescription drug prices with the state.
BP: I work with small businesses and farms on a daily basis at the bank, and the number one concern I hear from them is the growing cost of health care. I will protect today’s Medicare enrollees and those who need Medicaid, but I do not think that a government-run health insurance plan is a good way to control cost or provide access to high-quality health care. I will seek reforms that reduce the cost of care, especially the costs of prescription drugs, by improving transparency and seeking market-based reforms.
Police reform has become center stage since the George Floyd death and prompted passage of legislation during the special session. Did the laws go far enough or too far? Should the Legislature take additional measures?
EP: The new public safety law is probably the best that could be hoped for during the current brew of pandemic, economic, and polarized partisan circumstances.
That said, I do believe that a larger investment in certain types of police training as well as body camera technology is still necessary. In the meantime, we must make certain that the new law’s provisions are adhered to and that the resulting data and practical outcomes are thoroughly reviewed with an eye for any further revisions or additions that may be necessary.
I believe that it is possible to support and secure minority rights while still showing respect for law enforcement.
BP: I believe the police reform bill was a good first step in the process. The bill allows police departments to offer incentives for officers to live within their jurisdictional limits, if the department chooses. It also added two citizen members to the 15-member POST board to allow for citizen input. The additional measures the legislature should take will need to be carefully considered in the coming session. I will advocate for solutions that give local department’s better tools for training the force, and believe any decisions made by the legislature must support the needs of those departments and the citizens they protect.