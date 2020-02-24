The locally owned family business “Le Sueur Florist” announced that it would shut its doors this month. The store, owned by Mary Riebel, provided floral arrangements, corsages and bouquets for occasions, including weddings, funerals, prom, holidays and more, along with balloons and gifts.
“I have appreciated everyone’s business and support and apologize for any inconvenience it may cause,” wrote Riebel in a Facebook post. She declined an interview for this article. “I have truly enjoyed working in this line of business, meeting people and sharing stories of my parents greenhouse years.”
The store held a three-day liquidation sale over the Valentine’s Day Weekend between Feb. 14-16. The sale turned out to be a big success according to Riebel.
“Amazing all the shoppers that came out to the sale,” she wrote on Facebook. “ I really appreciated the people that supported by business over the almost four years. I will miss the friends I made, all the visits, all the events in their lives. Now I can spend time with my kids on holidays, my four grandkids, and take time to get healthy.”