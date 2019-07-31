A long-running family business in Le Center, Factor Motors is closing its doors. The Ford dealership is holding a going-out-of-business sale before it closes its doors Aug. 2.
For Paul Factor, the moment is bittersweet. “It’s been hard to tell our loyal customers that we’re closing,” said Factor. “I’ll be starting a new career as a loan officer at First National Bank and I’ll be seeing a lot of people. So it’s really bittersweet.”
Factor’s grandfather, Leonard Factor started the business 50 years ago in 1969, and employed his sons Bob, Ron and Gary Factor. Paul Factor’s uncles, Bob and Ron Factor, continue to work at Factor Motors. Paul Factor, who works in sales, joined the company back in 1990 at the age of 20.
“Grandpa was retiring and he needed me to help,” said Factor. “Otherwise, he said he would hire someone outside the family.”
“Grandpa Leonard came up with our slogan, ‘No Gimmicks … No Hassles … No Baloney.’" added Factor. “He taught us that honesty was the most important thing when dealing with customers.”
Factor Motors had succeeded through three generations, through good times and bad.
“The automotive industry has a lot of ups and downs,” said Bob Factor, who began working at the dealership in 1969 at 15 years old. “We had Chrysler, Plymouth and Jeep pull their franchises when they filed for bankruptcy, but we always made it through.”
Today, Factor Motors is shutting its doors because of a lack of new talent.
“Everybody here except for me is retirement age, and we haven’t been able to get younger mechanics.” said Paul Factor. “ A lot of younger mechanics are looking for good health insurance, but as a business with less than 10 employees, we haven’t been able to get health insurance at a reasonable rate.”
“It was time to do it,” he added. “Being the youngest one here, it would have been hard to run it all by myself.”
“I’ll miss getting to know a lot of great customers,” said Ron Factor. “We really appreciate all of their business.”
Ron Factor, like many of the other dealership employees is using this time to retire, though he said he might still do some part time or volunteer work.
Paul Factor says that loyal customers to Factor Motors will continue to be well taken care of.
“We’ve been in contact with Wolf Motors in Le Sueur and Jordan and they will take care of our customers,” he said.
Factor Motors sends out their gratitude to their customers throughout the years.
“Without our customers’ years of loyalty, our family would not have succeeded in doing business through three generations,” said Paul Factor.