Negotiations to redevelop Valley Green Square Mall and reopen Main Street are nearly complete.
At the July 13 meeting, the Le Sueur City Council voted unanimously to sell its portion of the Valley Green Square Mall parking lot for $1 to mall owner Building Good Downtowns, LLC. The 1.37 acres of parking lot is valued at $180,000, but was sold at a massive discount as part of a negotiation with the developer.
Building Good Downtowns purchased Valley Green Square Mall on June 30 with plans to redevelop the facility into a mixed-use building with 47,900 square feet of retail space on the ground floor and 15,000 square feet for 14 apartments on the second floor. In exchange for the parking lot and several financial incentives, the developer is expected to transfer around 20,000 square feet of land owned by the mall to the city of Le Sueur to allow Main Street to be reconnected.
"It seems like they are itching to get ready and do some work on the Valley Green Square Mall," said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel.
Approximately a week after the sale of the parking lot, Building Good Downtowns will be responsible for maintaining it. Those responsibilities include clearing snow from the lot, a job previously handled by public workers at the city’s expense.
At the same time, the parking lot would enter into city’s tax base. At a previous council meeting, City Administrator Jasper Kruggel roughly estimated that the parking lot could bring the city $1,200-1,500 a year in tax revenue. Since the property was owned by the city, it was not taxed prior.
The parking lot could see some major changes under new ownership. At a prior council meeting, EDA Director Samantha DiMaggio stated the developer was interested in building a drive-thru for Corner Drug and giving each business in the mall its own entrance with parking spaces reoriented to accommodate the change.
Building Good Downtowns will be required to own the parking lot for two years after the sale. After that time has passed, the developer will be free to sell parts of the parking lot, but would be required to have adequate parking space for the mall under city regulations. There has been no word from the developer that they would plan on selling the parking lot.
There are many items that are still in negotiations, the most significant being a potential Tax Increment Financing district on the mall, which would be approved at the July 27 council meeting after a public hearing.
Through the TIF, the developer will pay taxes on the mall, but 90% of additional tax dollars that come from added value to the mall through redevelopment will be given back to the developer. The TIF would remain in place for 26 years and up to $452,000 in potential tax revenue from the mall could be claimed by the developer. If/when the mall redevelopment generated more than $452,000 in additional tax revenue, the city would collect all taxes on the property from that point on.
City pursues bonds
As the city is finalizing negotiations with the new Valley Green Square Mall owners, the council is preparing for the costs of restoring Main Street.
At the July 13 meeting, the City Council declared their intent to spend up to $500,000 in proceeds from tax-exempt bonds to reimburse expenses related to connecting Main Street. The city has not yet sold bonds to fund the project, but staff anticipates that they will in the near future. At the same meeting, City Council resolved to spend up to $1.5 million in bond proceeds to fund the Hwy. 112/County Road 22 turnback project and $750,000 to fund the city’s underground electric conversion project. The dollar amounts may be changed in the future as the city looks to pay its expenses.
“This allows us to repay ourselves for things that we’re having to pay for right now that are related to these projects,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel.
The total cost of the project to the city is approximately $1.8 million. Of that amount, an estimated $1.2 million would be spent on connecting Main Street to accommodate for two-way traffic. While there will be space for cars, truck traffic will still be forced to go around the street. The rest of the costs come from related expenses such as demolishing a portion of the mall to make room for a right of way to connect Main Street.
The city will be paying for around half of the project cost with a grant from Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The state would match the city’s expenses up to $850,000 through the state’s Redevelopment Grant Program.