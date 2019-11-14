Aging equipment and utilities and radical redesigns to modernize the Le Sueur-Henderson schools became a focal point of discussion for the LS-H community task force at its latest meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The community task force, charged with making a recommendation to the School Board on a potential upcoming 2020 referendum, toured the third and final school in the district — the middle/high school — this week to learn more about the conditions and new ways the school could be designed.
In the face of deteriorating building and utility conditions in the district, the School Board elected to put together a task force of community members from both Le Sueur and Henderson to make a recommendation to the board on the way forward. The board had previously outlined several possible options in a community survey last summer, including maintaining and updating Park and Hilltop Elementary, upgrading Park and closing Hilltop and closing both elementary schools to add an elementary wing to Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School.
The middle/high school has some of the youngest utilities and facilities of all the buildings in the district. While many utilities are within their working life expectancies, some are nearing the end of that life expectancy. Heating and security are some of the main issues facing the high school. The boilers and steam distribution systems are 50 years old, 20 years past their life expectancy, and the air handling units are even older. Security has also been a concern, with existing card readers being out of date and the layout of the building allowing visitors to walk past the visitors office from the main entrance.
One of the other areas in need of upgrades are equipment used by students. Principal Brian Thorstad led the task force on a tour of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) area of the school which included rooms like the wood shop and welding area. Thorstad expressed a desire for students to tackle bigger projects, but facilities, particularly in the welding area, make that expansion difficult. The welding room shares its space with the small engine room, which houses large equipment like snowmobiles, so taking on large projects has caused the rooms to get crowded.
“Sometimes we do end up with a larger construction project in welding as far as a plot and our students have done some great work.” said Thorsatd. “But having an engine out at the same time, sometimes it gets a little congested and takes quite a bit of organization or project management to determine how the spaces are going to be used.”
Another issue is the age of the equipment. While some pieces of equipment are relatively new, the oldest date back to 1911. The school’s hope is that new welding equipment would not only better help students earn jobs out of high school, but also make the CTE program a draw for parents and students outside the district.
“I think the next piece is taking a look at what our current employers would like to see our students be able to do when they graduate and look at those skills and working backwards,” said Thorstad. “I think some of that means including things like plasma cutters and CNC machines and starting to have some of those more modern experiences.”
However, Thorstad noted that there were two issues with adding new equipment. The welding room would become more crowded than it already is and some specialty pieces of equipment can come in at high costs around $50,000.
Following the tour, Unesco Architect Kevin Thueringer discussed ideas with the task force on how the schools in the district could be modernized into “21st century learning spaces.” Thueringer pointed out that with new technology, schools needed new ways to engage students.
It's part of 21st century education.
“We asked kids, little ones from all the way up, ‘What is school? What is education? What does that look like to you?,” Thueringer told the task force. “And one of the responses was from a high schooler, a 10th grader, and he said, ‘Well I come to school and they’re telling me what I’m supposed to be learning. They’re telling me what I need to know. Why do I want to sit here and listen to what they tell me I need to know when I can go home and I can Google anything I want and learn it myself, how I want to learn it, and learn it a lot better than what they’re going to teach me?’”
Unesco’s answer to getting kids excited about school is to redesign schools to fit a more college-like atmosphere. Thueringer explained that a 21st century learning space is one in which “every square foot counts.” Under this model, classrooms are opened up, corridors and hallways are replaced with open spaces, and classes can be held just about anywhere, from the stairs to the storage room. Some proposals included dry-erase walls teachers and students could draw on and a coffee shop/juice bar where students could hang out before and between classes.
None of the proposals suggested were concrete plans and costs were not discussed. Unesco’s Brian Grenell explained that the presentation was a way to give the community task force an idea of what could be done with the space in the buildings when the task force makes their recommendations.
Task force Member Phil Lee offered his thoughts on the process after the meeting.
“It’s a real learning process,” said Lee. “I’ve really enjoyed it, but I am a little uneasy about our ability to get the final answer right. This has really opened my eyes to the issues facing the schools, so from here, I think it’s about bringing the cost into an acceptable arena for our citizenry. I think all of us here just want a positive response from the community.”