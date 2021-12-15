The average Le Sueur homeowner could see their tax bill jump by over $200 next year following the passage of a 17.39% levy increase aimed at paying off the Community Center’s debts, hiking up investment in streets and local infrastructure and catching up on dollars owed to the Hwy. 169 abatement fund.
The Le Sueur City Council approved the levy totaling $3.11 million on a 6-1 vote on Monday, the city’s largest single-year levy increase in over five years. Mayor Shawn Kirby said the city’s Personnel and Budget Committee was challenged by the numbers over the past few months, but ultimately concluded the funds were needed to finance the Community Center’s debts, make up for years of missed payments to a joint tax abatement fund between the city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County and pursue an aggressive streets and sidewalks maintenance plan.
“We feel this is a meat and potatoes budget,” said Kirby. “There’s not a lot of hors d'oeuvres here when everything is over.”
Councilor Scott Schlueter voted against the budget and objected on the grounds that the dollars allocated to the Community Center and street maintenance were excessive.
“We have a [Community Center] Task Force that was put together at the beginning of the year, and as far as I know, nothing has come out of that for recommendations going forward, yet we’re still seeing an increase in funds to the Community Center,” said Schlueter. “Then, the capital improvement plan, the streets, I think it’s a little too aggressive for next year.”
The finalized 2022 budget allocates $695,000 to the Community Center, upping the facilities finances by nearly 40%, ($195,000) as part of an effort to dig the recreational building out of a $600,000 debt left in the wake of budget shortfalls and declining membership. Community Center memberships have steadily grown over the last year but are still below pre-pandemic levels.
In an effort to boost membership, the City Council also approved rate changes that cut membership fees and simplify access to facilities. The new rates eliminate the “cafeteria style” payment plan where customers pay separately for the fitness center, racquetball courts and other facilities. Instead, single members will pay $25 a month for all-inclusive access to the fitness center, gym and racquetball courts, while two-person memberships are priced at $40 per month and family memberships at $50 per month.
The Community Center will also offer outdoor pool season passes during the summer priced at $75 for individuals, $110 for two and $150 for families.
The indoor pool will remain closed next year, due to the high operating costs.
Le Sueur’s street maintenance budget follows a long-term plan to increase the $50,000 every year. The 2022 capital improvement plan allocates $550,000 to street maintenance, of which $350,000 will be paid for locally. On top of that, $60,000 is included to pay for sidewalk maintenance.
Combined, street and sidewalk maintenance make up over half of the $700,000 budget for capital improvements. The budget for infrastructure is more than double the $341,000 in last year’s capital improvement plan, but in line with the $697,000 in the 2020 plan.
Other major taxable expenses in the budget include $41,500 for a case skid loader replacement, $40,000 for a recreation facilities master plan, $30,000 for a police squad lease, $26,000 in outdoor pool maintenance.
The construction and extension of north taxilanes at the Le Sueur Airport is also planned for next year. In total, the construction costs $385,000, but the city will only pay 10% of that ($38,500) as a grant from the FAA covers the rest of the sum.
In addition to the challenges presented by the Community Center, the city of Le Sueur is under pressure to make up for hundreds of thousands of dollars in missing contributions to the Hwy. 169 tax abatement fund by 2026.
The fund is a unique account set up by the city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County in 2006 to finance projects on the hilltop near Hwy. 169, where Cambria and Technipac are located. Contributions from the county and city over the next 20 years were anticipated to total $3 million by 2026. Dollars in the fund helped finance the reconstruction of Cambria Ave, in 2008 and the installation of J turns on Hwy. 169.
But while Le Sueur County continued to make on-time payments to the abatement fund, the city of Le Sueur’s obligations were forgotten amid management turnover and a lack of documentation. For a number of years, the city was contributing no money to the fund. City Finance Director Joe Roby said the city should have been paying $100,000 into the abatement fund every year, but its total contributions ultimately averaged $58,000 per year.
While Le Sueur could terminate the agreement, all of the money put in by Le Sueur County would need to be returned to the county and any shortfall would have to be covered by the city of Le Sueur.
To catch up on its contributions, Le Sueur County put $170,000 into the abatement fund last year and is now allocating $185,000 in the current budget. Without the abatement, the 2022 levy increase would be at 10.4% instead of 17.4%.
As the 2026 target date inches closer, Roby said the city would eventually need to contribute between $200,000 to $215,000 a year to make up for the city’s obligations on time.
“It’s a savings plan and it’s something that’s going to get paid back to the community down the road,” said Shawn Kirby. “There's some sacrifices we’re going to have to make now to get those assets back.”
The truth in taxation hearing before the levy’s approval was attended by resident Dana Allen, who felt the levy increase was far too large. Current estimates suggest a property owner with an average residential home value of $206,000, and no change to value in 2022, would pay $1,769 in annual city property taxes (this does not include county and school district portions), an increase of $222 over last year.
Allen was the only one to speak at the hearing but told the council there would be more people speaking up if the city approved a similar tax increase next year.
"Even with the increase in inflation, it seems excessive,” said Allen. “I’m concerned about the increase. I’m guessing if you do it again next year, you’ll have a lot more people here.”