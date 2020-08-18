Two weeks into August, COVID-19 cases in Southern Minnesota have slowed since spikes in July, but local officials say this pandemic is far from over.
Le Sueur County bore the brunt of a cluster of coronavirus cases last month. In July, the county saw 112 new cases, more than it had seen the previous four months combined. However, on Aug. 13, the county reported 43 new cases in August, behind the first two weeks of July.
“I’m hoping with the mask mandate, we will see some improvement or maybe some decrease in numbers,” said Le Sueur County Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy. “That’s my hope is that people wear masks when they are out and about and they social distance.”
However, public health officials are still uncertain on the long-term trajectory of COVID-19 case numbers. Even if this month’s cases don’t outpace July’s, there have already been more confirmed cases reported in the first two weeks of August in Le Sueur County than in the months of June, May, April and March.
“This is far from over,” said Shaughnessy. “One of our concerns is, as we’re going to go into the flu season, really encouraging people to get a flu shot. If we see cases go down, I think it will be in relation to some of these simple measures that we keep stressing: the masks, the social distancing, the handwashing. I hope that can be a trend that we see going forward.”
In neighboring counties, some public health officials, like Steele County Public Health Director Amy Caron, have said that all indicators show that Minnesota, including the southeast part of the state, is on the verge of the second wave of novel coronavirus cases.
“For a while, we were kind of in a lull,” Caron said about the cases in Steele County, which sat at a cumulative 334 cases Aug. 5, with about 244 out of isolation and one person who has been hospitalized for the three weeks.
“… it has definitely started to pick up slightly, and if you look at the overall Minnesota stats … the positivity rate is inching up.”
In Rice County, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Ackman-Shaw said that data from recent have shown a dip in new daily cases, going from up to 10 a day to now seeing a few per day. Ackman-Shaw noted that Rice County even saw a day recently where no new cases were reported.
“Before, we had kind of a lot of young adults among our confirmed cases and there were concerns about bars and restaurants adding to the spread,” Ackman-Shaw said. “We have seen that slow down, and now there isn’t as much of a boom in one age group; it’s just kind of across the board, but our average age is still a bit younger, at 35 years old, for new cases in the last weeks.”
Younger demographics continue to be a major area of concern for the whole state. In Le Sueur County, 20-29 year olds make up the largest share of confirmed cases. The county has found 60 cases in that age range as of Aug. 13, followed by 43 cases among 50-59-year-olds and 35 cases among 6-19-year-olds. Last July, around 100 cases in Minnesota had been linked to young adults visiting multiple bars in Mankato, which led local counties to reach out to bars and restaurants about health guidelines and young people about the risks associated with spreading the coronavirus.
Caron has found that age group harder to reach and convince that COVID-19 is a serious threat that puts them and others at risk. She said she is thankful for the mask mandate in hopes that it will create better habits for those in their 20s and 30s.
“The state mask mandate has been very helpful in normalizing wearing a mask a little bit,” Caron said. “It shows everyone that it’s OK to wear a mask, that it’s not a freak thing to walk into a store with one on, and that everyone’s doing it.”
“Masks and source control really do work in keeping the droplets from yourself from reaching other people,” said Shaughnessy. “If everyone is wearing a mask and keeping those droplets in that really can make a difference.”
“I think everyone wants to see our businesses stay open and everyone wants to see our kids back at school,” she continued. “But without a vaccine that’s about all we can do right is to try and slow that transmission.”
Informing people of the importance of wearing masks is what Ackman-Shaw identifies as the biggest concern in Rice County regarding COVID-19 at the moment, noting that even if people are outside they should consider wearing a mask if they’re with a group of people. Though it is not required to wear a mask when outside, Ackman-Shaw said that it still help prevent the spread — especially if people aren’t adhering to the 6-foot social distancing guideline.
“We understand that it’s hard work to always have a mask with you, and that it’s hard because people are fatigued and tired of having to live while following these rules and tired of hearing about COVID. We get that,” Ackman-Shaw said. “But we don’t want people to underestimate how awful this disease can be for many, many people, including their own friends, families and neighbors.”
All the public health officials echoed that the coronavirus would impact us locally for the long haul.
“We just don’t know what the future holds,” said Shaughnessy. “I think our health experts and infectious disease experts are saying that this is far from over and we can expect to be dealing with this for many months until we can get a vaccine.”