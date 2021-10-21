The Waseca police officer who was shot in the line of duty last year received a surprise gift thanks to the fundraising efforts of a Le Sueur County resident.
Arik Matson’s life was completely changed when he was shot in the head while investigating a disturbance at a Waseca residence on Jan. 6, 2020. The resulting traumatic brain injury has forced Matson to relearn the little every day tasks once taken for granted like retrieving a beverage out of the fridge, sorting medicine as well as bathing or dressing himself.
His mobility has also been limited. Since the attempt on his life, Matson is more easily fatigued and unable to drive on the road.
The story of Matson’s sacrifice while serving the Waseca community and his recovery resonated with Lake Washington resident Shelly Bartlett. As a former 15-year part-time officer with the city of Mankato, Bartlett said she felt a little bit connected and wanted to support Matson the same way she would want someone to help her. Over the past two summers, she organized boat parades on Lake Washington to raise money for the Matson family. But last week, Bartlett had an even bigger surprise in store.
On Oct. 11 at the Waseca Police Department station, Bartlett presented the Matson family a customized golf cart to help Arik Matson get back out on the road.
The vehicle is more of a miniature car than a standard golf cart. Minnesota Golf Carts of Madelia worked with Bartlett to equip the cart with four seats, seatbelts, signal lights, tail lights, brake lights, a horn and an arm rest — giving Matson everything he needs to drive himself and his family around town.
Community and business donations supported additions like cupholders, a USB charger, embroidered seats with Matson’s badge number, police-themed decals as well as a banner reading “Matson Strong.”
“It’s the greatest feeling helping someone that you know is really deserving of it,” said Bartlett. “[Arik] had mentioned that he was overwhelmed and I asked ‘Do you like it?’ and he said ‘I love it.’ He couldn’t stop talking about being able to pick up his girls at the bus stop and taking them trick-or-treating.”
The Le Sueur County resident was inspired when she saw a video on Instagram of Matson driving a car on his wife’s grandparents’ farm. Bartlett reached out to Matson’s wife Megan Matson over Instagram asking if Arik could drive a golf cart. Megan believed Arik would feel better driving a golf cart and so Bartlett set out to build a custom vehicle for the family.
The golf cart was kept a secret from Arik Matson so he could be surprised when the day finally came to unveil it.
“It was cool to finally get some independence back again,” said Arik Matson. “We’ll pick up the girls from the bus stop and drive back after school and stuff. I really appreciate the support the area has given me and the people around Waseca that love me.”
Megan Matson was hopeful that the golf cart could provide additional motivation to help Arik in his recovery. Arik’s recovery journey included 16 months of rehabilitation as well as in-person physical, speech and occupational therapy. In August, Matson took a break from in-person therapies and Megan observed great strides in his progress since.
“He’s found motivation inside of himself that time and time again we had been searching for,” said Megan Matson. “It was a struggle every day in therapy. I think he feels it’s on him now and not on others to hold himself accountable.”
With a golf cart to ride, Matson will also have an easier time traveling long distances for family vacations. Megan said they’re considering purchasing a trailer so they can take the golf cart on family vacations. Matson also plans to drive the golf cart on Halloween with his two daughters. Their oldest daughter is dressing up as a police officer and their youngest is going as a surgeon.
For Bartlett, the experience has motivated her to keep giving. Currently, Bartlett gives away Miss America scholarship funds through her Love for Giving nonprofit, but now wants to make the nonprofit a 501©(3) organization so that people can donate to support more gifts like the customized golf cart.