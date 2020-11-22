A Le Sueur teen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, according to a Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office report.
At 2:48 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a report of a motor vehicle crash on County Road 23 (Ottawa Road) in Kasota Township. The Reporting Party indicated the crash involved a single motor vehicle that went off the roadway and impacted trees.
Deputies and other emergency services would arrive on the scene and locate the driver and lone occupant inside the vehicle, the driver was extricated from the vehicle by the rescue squad. She was subsequently identified as Raquel Elizabeth Stutsman, age 19, of rural Le Sueur; Stutsman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff Office continues to investigate the cause of the motor vehicle crash. Agencies assisting at the scene included the St. Peter Police Department, Kasota Fire and Rescue, Allina Ambulance and North Air Care.