Two finalists have been selected for the position of Le Sueur-Henderson superintendent.
On Thursday, Feb. 4, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board unanimously advanced Johnson County Superintendent Jim Wagner and Howard-Winneshiek Superintendent Ted Ihns for a second round of interviews.
School Board evaluations of Wagner and Ihns placed them well above the four other candidates that were interviewed earlier in the day. The first round interviews were held by a community committee made up of residents Jackie Fahey and David Pfarr, teachers Colleen Winters, Eric Lewis, Courtney Shoemaker and Megan Schwarz, and an administrative team made up of the three school principals Brian Thorstad, Christine McDonald and Amanda Feterl.
The superintendent search was launched in partnership with South Central Service Cooperative, which has recruited candidates for the district and developed the interview process.
On feedback forms, members of the community committee and administrative team gave their impressions — positive, neutral or negative — and rated candidates based on individual qualities such as financial knowledge and strategic planning.
School Board Director Gretchen Rehm backed Wagner and Ihns, believing that they were best suited to help the School Board pass a facilities referendum and manage district finances.
“There’s two things I think we need the most help in as a leader, and that’s passing this referendum and making sure our finances are in order,” said Rehm. “To me, the top two were between Jim and Ted. They had the most experience in those two areas, and for me, who do we feel comfortable with? We need farmers’ help, we need businesses’ help, we need families, we need retirees. Who do we feel is strongest when bringing people together for our overall goal? That’s what I’m looking for.”
School Board Director Matt Hathaway further emphasized the need for the School Board to find the right fit for the district, someone whose personality would mesh with Le Sueur-Henderson.
“These are all talented candidates and well-educated people and competent in what they’ve done so far in their careers,” said Hathawy. “They’ll all be successful someplace. Having the right fit is the most important piece because they’ll all learn what they need to learn."
A final round of interviews will be held on Feb. 10-11 between the finalists, the school principals and a second interview team made up school staff, including Athletic Director Jeff Christ, Grounds Supervisor Todd Virklan, Business Manager Ky Battern, Food Service Director Justin Craig, Administrative Assistant Juanita Flores, Transportation Directo Kris Stivers, Community Education COordinator Nathan Warden and Tech Coordinator Alexis Frischmon.
Current Superintendent Marlene Johnson is leaving the school district on June 30, having announced last summer that she would not renew her contract with the district at the end of the school year. The district hopes to have a new superintendent in the spring.