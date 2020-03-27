The spread of COVID-19 has emergency medical service employees and health care providers working around the clock, and one Le Center woman is using her sewing needles to support them.
Evie Tambornino has been sewing all her life, and she’s good at it, too. The Le Center retiree once shared those talents as a home economics teacher for Tri-City United Le Center until 10 years ago and as a coordinator for the Village 55 Plus Club. Now, Tambornino is putting her hands to work by sewing homemade face masks for Le Center’s emergency and health care personnel.
“I was concerned that our first responders, our local police, and our emergency staff and those with the ambulance crews, maybe were not protected like they should be,” said Tambornino. “That’s what was motivating me before I got to the point of starting to make the masks.”
Under CDC (Center of Disease Control) guidelines, health care providers may use homemade face masks as a last resort if conventional face masks are unavailable. They are not considered PPE (personal protective equipment), because their ability to protect health care providers from COVID-19 is unknown.
Tambornino would later receive a call from Mary Ann Braun, the nursing director for Carriage House Assisted Living. Braun knew Tambornino from the Village 55 Plus Club and requested her aid after trying to make masks herself.
“It's really extremely hard to get the PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies that we need, because of the shortage,” said Braun. “I went home and my daughter and I tried to sew the masks, but I am not a very good sewer and it did not work very well.”
“We know that these masks are not 100% to protect us from the virus, but anything helps,” said Braun.
Tambornino quickly got to work and with some help from her husband Steve and friends Barbara and Lyle Braun, she produced and donated 110 masks for personnel at Carriage House, the Le Center ambulance service, Horizon Place Assisted Living and Central Healthcare.
“I do not know and I have not heard that we have the virus in our community,” said Tambornino, “But I’ve always believed being proactive is better than reactive.”
In their mission to sew even more face masks to be donated to providers, Mary Ann Braun posted on Facebook requesting that people donate their elastic materials to be made into straps. A few people have already delivered their elastics to Carriage House.
“Elastic is extremely hard to find from the stores now,” said Braun. “We had people dropping off elastic straps here and they would drop them off to Evie and make more masks.”
However, Tambornino has stopped producing masks for the time being after speaking with Public Health Director Cindy Shaughnessy. Tambornino stated she was cautioned against creating more because their effectiveness is unknown.
Tamborino noted, “I’m very thankful for Mary Ann Braun who has put this on Facebook. Because we’ve gotten a lot of donated materials from that. I don’t have Facebook, so she was instrumental in getting this out.”
The nursing director said she hadn’t seen anything like the impact of COVID-19 before. While Carriage House hasn’t reported any cases of the virus, Braun reports that it’s still a difficult time for residents, particularly because visitors are no longer allowed inside.
“It’s hard for them that they don’t get any visitors,” said Braun. “It’s so important keeping the normalcy going on. We’ve decorated for Easter. We’re going to have a birthday party for one of our clients tomorrow, within reason, because now we are their family. We’re trying to learn how to Skype so we can Skype with the families and their loved ones.”
This time of crisis has had its silver lining though. Carriage House has seen an outpouring of support from the community from residents donating anything from elastics to hand sanitizer. Le Center Floral even donated a vase of flowers for each of the Carriage House residents. For Tambornino, she’s just happy to help however she can.
“I’ve been hearing many people on the news say ‘Don’t dwell on what you can’t do, but do what you can,” Tambornino said.