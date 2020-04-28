Jeff Eppen, Tri-City United High School's assistant principal, will have a new job come July 1. But he's not going far — on Monday he was named the next principal at TCU Le Center.
Eppen, who's been with the district since the 2016-17 school year, will succeed Brian Grensteiner following a unanimous vote of the TCU School Board. Last week, Grensteiner was named principal of Franklin Elementary School in Mankato.
Prior to his work at TCU, Eppen was a middle and high school agricultural education instructor in the Sibley East school district.
In May 2019, Eppen was named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Southwest Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals.
At the time, TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler, who recommended Eppen for the principal's job, called the administrator a difference-maker for the district and a logistical leader who makes things happen.
“[He’s] just a high-quality educator and person, and we’re proud to have him on our team,” said Preisler.
In the three years at TCU, Eppen helped boost the high school’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program using his prior experience. According to Preisler, Eppen has also strengthened the TCU High School workforce development partnership the district formed with Le Sueur-Henderson and St. Peter schools. Preisler added that the TCU Career Technology Education Department has also benefited from Eppen’s knowledge.
Eppen's new role will ensure two TCU principals have experience in the district when school starts in September. Late last month, the School Board voted to approve hiring Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ Lisa Manders to succeed Deb Dwyer who retires June 30 as TCU Montgomery principal.
On the same evening Grensteiner was named a principal in the Mankato district, TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer was hired as principal of Hoover Elementary, also in Mankato.
There will also be a change at the top come next school year. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Superintendent Lonnie Seifert was chosen to lead the district as superintendent following interviews with the TCU School Board April 7. Preisler, who has served as TCU superintendent since July 2014, retires June 30.