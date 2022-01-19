When the County Road 36 reconstruction project was discussed last June, several neighborhood residents on South Main Street in Le Sueur raised concern over a proposed sidewalk on both sides of the street. Local residents shared stories of truck traffic hurtling northbound on the city street at speeds well beyond the legal limit and feared two sidewalks would promote pedestrian crossing in an unsafe area.
A four-day speed study on County Road 36 at the intersections of Risedorph Street, Cantwell Street and S. Third Street validated resident observations of excessive speeds.
Within city limits, County Road 36 (also known as S. Main Street) is a 30 mph zone and is regulated at 55 mph south of the city. According to the study performed on Sept. 13 by Bolton & Menk, the average driver was traveling 33-34 mph at the intersection of Cantwell and 37-40 mph at the intersection of S. Third Street. At the intersection of Risedorph, the median driver was within the legal limit at 27 mph.
Vehicles were reported traveling at higher speeds at the southernmost intersections. At Risedorph, where inbound drivers are supposed to begin slowing to 30 mph, 85% were traveling at or below 45 mph. By Cantwell, the 85th percentile of inbound drivers were recorded at 43 mph, still over 10 mph above the posted speed limit. Once northbound traffic reached Risedorph Street, 85th percentile speeds fell to an upper limit of 32 mph.
“We tie a lot of value to the 85th percentile. That’s what we measure for compliance to speed, posted speeds, and it's a percentile we have attention to,” said City Engineer Corey Bienfang. “… It’s an acknowledgement that people are traveling the speed they feel comfortable. So really the corridor is supporting, in this instance, 40 mph travel through Third Street and up to Cantwell.”
In response to the high speeds, Bienfang recommended updates to the project intended to encourage drivers to slow down entering town. The updates to the design include extending the curb and gutter to the start of 30 mph speeds near S. Third Street.
The proposal suggests narrowing the county roadway near South Third Street to 32 feet and adding striping to further reduce the driving area. In addition, 11-foot driving lanes would be striped, extending from S. Third Street to Risedorph.
Bienfang further suggested installing a radar sign, similar to the one installed on Elmwood Ave. during the turnback project, notifying drivers of their speed as they entered the 30 mph zone. Street lighting and signage could also be installed in the city limits as a signal to drivers that they are entering the city and need to slow down.
In a major change to the County Road 36 and S. Third Street intersection, Bienfang recommended the city reconstruct the fork in the road into a traditional 90-degree intersection. Through the intersection’s current shape, northbound traffic on Ottawa Street may run directly into either S. Main Street or S. Third Street. But with a right angle intersection, northbound traffic traveling onto S. Third Street would first slow down to turn right onto a new section of road and then turn left to continue traveling up S. Third Street.
While Le Sueur can encourage drivers to reduce speeds through road realignment and urban indicators, one thing the city can’t do is lower the speed limit on County Road 36.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) determines speed limits utilizing the 85th percentile speed and 10 mph pace. If a MNDOT speed study matched Bolton & Menk’s findings of 85th percentile speeds over 40 mph on Cantwell and S. Third, the state could potentially raise the speed limit to 40 mph, rather than lower it.
“We don’t want to increase speed, we want to make conscious improvements and decisions to drive that compliance,” said Bienfang. “That was helpful to guide our design and hopefully make a noticeable change.”
A lot of emphasis was also put on sidewalks in the discussion, and staff believe they can be built on both sides of the road.
“We think they’re constructible, and we’re moving forward on a design that incorporates that,” said Bienfang.
The sidewalks are just one part of the joint reconstruction project between the city of Le Sueur and Le Sueur County. The County Road 36 project is targeted at restoring poor road conditions and underground utilities on the south end of town up S. Main Street to the intersection with Ferry Street, and Ferry Street into the intersections of S. Fourth Street and Smith Street.
Another aim of the design is to connect improvements from the County Road 22 project and the reconnection of N. and S. Main Street. The city’s goal is not only to replace the existing sewer system, but to expand the sewer to the south end of city limits and incentivize more residents to hook up to the system.
Cost estimates from June pinned the project at $10.5 million. Le Sueur County would contribute $4.6 million toward road and storm sewer improvements on County Road 36, while the city would spend $5.6 million on utilities, as well as water, wastewater and roadway improvements on city-owned streets.
City staff recently held an open house on the final design of the project on Thursday and submitted the final design to MNDOT. The City Council and Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners will need to accept bids for the project in March, in order to start construction in May. If the reconstruction continues as scheduled, it should reach substantial completion by Halloween this year and final completion by June 30, 2023.