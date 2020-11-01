The COVID-19 pandemic sent a shock into the city’s budget, but with an influx of relief funds and the postponement of capital improvement projects, city staff predict that the budget will finish the year with a hardy cash balance.
The city of Le Sueur was met with an evaporating cash balance in May. A combination of expenses incurred from the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced revenues and having to wait for local government aid (LGA) and taxes, which wouldn’t arrive until later in the year, led the cash balance to fall below $200,000, the lowest point in the past four years.
But after receiving the full amount of CARES dollars and LGA payments for the first half of the year, the city’s cash balance swung up to a more normal range in July. The city’s cash balance reported in September was above $600,000, up from where the balance was in 2019, but below the $800,000 in the fund balance at this time of the year in 2018 and 2017.
“Rough start, but we’re going to finish strong,” said Finance Director Zach Dowd.
The year 2019 was a poor one for the city’s budget, due to flooding in River and Mayo parks. The city had to pay out $120,000 in flood expenditures, which ate up a significant chunk of the fund balance. FEMA would not cover the expenses since the government agency had already reimbursed the city for flood damages in those areas in years prior. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel explained that the city couldn’t take out flood insurance on the areas either since they were in a floodplain.
“We cannot actually get flood insurance on buildings that are in the floodway, so the shelter in Mayo Park is now in the 100 year floodway and the bathrooms in River Park are also in the 100 year floodway,” said Kruggel.
The city’s 2040 comprehensive plan for parks does include proposals to eventually move the parks out of the floodplain.
Though the city’s cash balance is expected to end the year at a normal level, other city funds have been hit even harder by the pandemic. The city’s sewer fund is at a four year low while expenses have increased.
Total sewer sales so far this year are around $2 million, a full $700,000 below what was anticipated at the start of the year. The drop in revenues was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many commercial users at partial capacity or not operating at all for parts of the year, the sewer fund took on a loss equivalent to around 50 million gallons of treated water.
“It’s a very touchy, easily moved fund based on the charges for services by the thousands of gallons,” said Dowd.
The sewer fund was already struggling in prior years. Between 2017-2019, sales failed to cover the full costs on bond principal and depreciation expenditures, but now the sewer fund is lagging behind operational expenses as well.
Other utility funds have also suffered, but unlike the sewer fund, the water and electric funds were already in healthy positions. Water fund sales dropped from $1.8 million to just below $1.6 million, but carries more than $400,000 in surplus. Likewise, electric sales took a $1 million hit, but are outpacing expenses by nearly $1 million since the city has postponed capital improvement projects which would be paid for through the utility fund.
Of all the city’s funds, the Le Sueur Community Center has taken the biggest blow from the coronavirus. Revenues took a steep dive when the city was forced to close the facility back in May. The community center was reopened in September, but revenues have plunged by $500,000. The closure mitigated a major portion of expenses, but has added $330,000 to the deficit, raising the center’s total deficit to $900,000.
Despite the large deficit, the community center is on pace with staff estimates from when the city decided to reopen the center. The city is planning to pay off this year’s Community Center deficit with the $300,000 it received from the CARES Act. This would bring the deficit down to the $576,000 deficit the community center had at the end of 2019.
Administrator Kruggel hoped that the community center could see a new influx of usage in the winter. The city is enacting a membership drive to get members to refer their friends and Kruggel believed that New Year’s Resolutions could be a driver in getting people to use the facility.
But even if the city meets its goals this year for the community center, the facility will still be left with a massive deficit. And if the pandemic in Minnesota worsens, city staff could find themselves back where they started.
“The wild card is if we get shut down again,” said Kruggel. “If we have to shut down the facility,we’re back to where we are in March.”