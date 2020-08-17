After a week-long stay in the ICU, Le Sueur City Councilor Mark Huntington is hoping for a swift recovery. However, the longtime councilor will not be returning to the City Council next year.
Facing heart complications, Huntington went to Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park on Aug. 7 to have his aortic valve replaced through an open heart surgery. What was to be a two-night stay in the hospital became six days when doctors detected an irregular heartbeat after the surgery. Huntington was given a permanent pacemaker and is now out of the hospital. The councilor reported that he is feeling better.
Through his stay at the hospital, Huntington received plenty of love and support from his wife Melissa Huntington and the community at large. Melissa kept the community updated on Mark’s condition before and after the surgery and asked people to pray for her husband.
Because of the COVID-related restrictions, Huntington was unable to see visitors while in the hospital. Methodist Hospital only allowed one visitor at a time. To show Huntington how much support he had in the community, Melissa launched a card campaign asking people to send in their positive thoughts and well-wishes. When the couple returned home, they came back to a stuffed mailbox.
“It was so exciting to go to the mailbox and see all the cards sent,” Melissa told the community on the Le Sueur Residents Facebook page. “I wish I could give you each a hug. It means more than you know. This support is what is amazing about living in a small city.”
Huntington was also appreciative of the support.
“That was the greatest feeling to have that,” said Huntington. “And as I am currently outside many of my neighbors and residents have honked and wished me well and others in cards and posts on social media. I am very grateful.”
While in recovery, Huntington isn’t skipping a beat. The local official said that he has a personal goal of returning to work on the City Council by the next meeting on Aug. 24. While the surgery hasn’t dampered Huntington’s work on the council this year, it is the reason he won’t be on the council next year.
Huntington said he had planned on running for the mayoral seat after incumbent Mayor Gregory Hagg announced that he would be retiring amid health complications of his own. But when faced with an open heart surgery, Huntington decided he wasn’t in a condition to run.
“I was seriously thinking about running for mayor but this health issue with my heart was very serious,” said Huntington. “And having open heart surgery and with a minimum of eight weeks in recovery, I wasn’t sure I would be able to handle a campaign.”
Huntington has a long history with the city of Le Sueur, having served on multiple committees and non-consecutive terms as a city councilor. He was first elected to the council from 2005-2009 and returned to the council in 2015, after being appointed to fill a vacancy. Though he isn’t running for re-election, Huntington said he still hopes to serve the city of Le Sueur.
“I have served this community on and off the past 16 years it has been a great honor,” said Huntington. “I also worked with some of the finest people I have ever known. I hope when my term ends at the end of year that the new mayor will call upon me to serve.”