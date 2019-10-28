If you saw a monster chasing you down the street Saturday, don’t worry. They were probably just dashing through St. Peter’s 16th Annual Halloween Fun Run, held Oct. 26 at the St. Peter High School.
Over 300 people from across southern Minnesota came out in costume to join in the fun.
“It’s fantastic. It’s come-one-come-all,” said St. Peter Chamber Director Ed Lee. “This year, we had 319 pre-registered and another 30, maybe 40, the day of. So the attendance is really good. We know we’re not the huge races in the Twin Cities. We’re very happy with everyone who comes out so we’re thrilled about the crowd.”
He continued, "It’s a little down from last year, so we’re looking at that, we’re looking at the course. We know people like the downtown course, too. We had 38 intersections to manage with the downtown course and that’s a lot of intersections. Up here, we don’t have so many intersections, and this is a chance to showcase the school this year, of course — the new high school and parks and a couple of neighborhoods and the beautiful streets of St. Peter.”
The Halloween Fun Run brought out all sorts. Few got into the Halloween spirit like the Souls of Valkyrie, a six-woman team of friends and co-workers, featuring Sharon Nourie, Colleen Beranek, Elizabeth Nixon, Nancy Michaelson, Janet Versassen and Jasmin Bonhert. The team has attended the Fun Run for the past 10 years, and for this year, the ladies roared down the track in Norse viking garb.
These ladies aren’t vikings full-time though. They all work together at River's Edge Hospital and each year come to the fun run with a different theme, from runaway brides to disco girls to cowgirls, witches and hippies.
“We like dressing up I guess,” said Nourie, who lives in Nicollet.
“We carry on the tradition because we are very close friends,” said Bonhert, who lives in Mankato. “It’s not just about walking and exercising and trying to make ourselves be healthy.”
“They do an awesome job of coordinating and organizing everything,” added Nixon, who lives in Le Sueur.
The Fun Run was also a time for families. In addition to the regular 5K, a kiddie race was held for youngsters. Among the families who came out to the race were the Svensons, of Lonsdale and Le Center. The family, made up of Brian Svendsen, Jen Svendsen, Jackie Kimmet and kids Finn and Rhett Svendsen came to the race as the cast of “The Wizard of Oz.”
“We watched the movie for the first time with [Finn] so he decided we should do Wizard of Oz for Halloween,” said Brian Svendsen.
“I love that movie” added Finn.
This year was the second time the Svendsens attended the Fun Run and it likely won’t be the last.
“[Jackie] works in St. Peter, and she knew about it, so we had a lot of fun last year and we came back out," Brian said. "It’s fun seeing all the other people dressed up, and we really like Halloween … I imagine we’ll do it again next year. We’ll have to put our thinking caps on and figure out what we’re going to be. We like it. It’s fun. It’s really laid back and they do a good job putting it on.”
It was a good day for families to be out, too. The sun came out early for a warm autumn morning.
“Over the 16 years, we’ve had everything from snow to below freezing; it’s always windy; you can always count on some wind, drizzle and all kinds of conditions,” said the Chamber's Lee. “So the sunny sky and warm temperatures are just fantastic. Last week was kind of crappy, icky weather. Next week will be icky weather, so we got in that window just right.”
Lee said that the Fun Run can go on for as long as people support it.
“I would love to see this go on and on forever," he said. “It’s one of the most exciting days in the calendar year for the Chamber of Commerce — to be a part of this, see everyone show up and have a great time with fun smiles. So appreciative to Orthopedic & Fracture Clinic at River’s Edge for sponsoring. They are the big sponsor for this and without them it would be hard to do this race. We have about 30 other sponsors too. It’s never a problem to get sponsorship and its never a problem to get volunteers, so this can go on and on and on for as many years as people show up.”